Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Davante Adams’ next contract and the cost of doing business

By justis.mosqueda
Acme Packing Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Aaron Rodgers saga didn’t consume Packers coverage this offseason, wide receiver Davante Adams’ expiring contract would be the biggest story in Green Bay in some time. Adams, currently on the last year of his deal, is apparently asking for a new contract north of $25 million per year, which is more than any non-quarterback has received on a contract extension of more than two years, other than the recent extension of pass-rusher Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers.

www.acmepackingcompany.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Jerry Krause
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers#The Los Angeles Chargers#Ota#Nfl Network#The Chicago Bulls#Arizona Cardinals#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video Of This Aaron Rodgers Throw Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback (maybe?) Aaron Rodgers finally defeated Tom Brady. Just a few months after losing to Brady in the NFC title game, Rodgers exacted his revenge. The reigning NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau took down Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” this week. Just...
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Reacts To The Trade For Randall Cobb

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. The reigning NFL MVP reportedly made one demand before coming back, though. He wanted the Packers to trade for one of his former teammates: wideout Randall Cobb.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL247Sports

Davante Adams contract: Packers star WR reportedly open to extension with Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers news

With training camp set to get underway this week, Aaron Rodgers is reportedly close to an agreement to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season. And the news could have a major impact on another star player on the Packers’ roster. Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams is now willing to listen to any contract discussions the team would like to have and is open to making a deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes just a few days after reports that the Packers and Adams had broken off long-term extension talks.
NFLPosted by
97ZOK

Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Shares ‘Real Reason’ He’s Back with the Packers

This has been the most ridiculous off-season for Green Bay Packer fans. Rodgers' teammate since 2013, David Bakhtiati, spills some interesting details. I was one of the millions of Green Bay Packer fans who sighed in a bit of relief when photos emerged of Packer's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arriving in Green Bay for the beginning of training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Davante Adams

It looks like Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only star the Green Bay Packers are getting good news about today. There’s been some encouraging developments involving Davante Adams as well. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers and Adams had broken off negotiations on a possible contract extension,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLNBC Sports

NFL insider expects Eagles will pursue former MVP QB

The Eagles are heading into 2021 with Jalen Hurts as QB1, but if Hurts doesn't play lights-out this year - and, frankly, even if he does - the Birds will be connected to all kinds of quarterback rumblings and rumors as the age of Quarterback Movement continues. And the most...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Packers' GM Admits Who Pulled Trigger On Trade With Texans

The story of how the Green Bay Packers went on the offensive to lure back reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers won't soon be forgotten. A vital tactic for Green Bay was to appease Rodgers by giving him power in personnel moves. The quarterback's first desire? Re-acquiring long-time Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears DC Sean Desai is putting an emphasis on the team’s defense to create turnovers, something symbolized by the team’s new “takeaway bucket”. “I think you could feel it yesterday, the vibe in practice, that they’re going after that football,” Bears HC Matt Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “They’re tagging off, they’re trying to punch for it. I want that to happen. It’s the quarterback’s job, it’s our wide receiver’s job to make sure it doesn’t, and that’s what we’re teaching them. The guys have fun with it. It spices it up.”
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy