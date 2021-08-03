Davante Adams’ next contract and the cost of doing business
If the Aaron Rodgers saga didn’t consume Packers coverage this offseason, wide receiver Davante Adams’ expiring contract would be the biggest story in Green Bay in some time. Adams, currently on the last year of his deal, is apparently asking for a new contract north of $25 million per year, which is more than any non-quarterback has received on a contract extension of more than two years, other than the recent extension of pass-rusher Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers.www.acmepackingcompany.com
