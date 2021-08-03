Which teams have the cap space to offer John Collins a max contract?
It’s no big secret that John Collins is a highly coveted asset in this NBA free agency cycle, but yesterday came and went, and Collins did not accept any offers — including one from the Hawks. Reports were that Collins would take some time to mull his offers, which was to be expected if he didn’t sign with the Hawks immediately. Teams like Miami, Dallas, San Antonio, and others were reportedly interested in trying to pry Collins away from Atlanta, but how many contenders actually remain to offer Collins a max deal?www.yardbarker.com
