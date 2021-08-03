Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Which teams have the cap space to offer John Collins a max contract?

By Jake Gordon
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no big secret that John Collins is a highly coveted asset in this NBA free agency cycle, but yesterday came and went, and Collins did not accept any offers — including one from the Hawks. Reports were that Collins would take some time to mull his offers, which was to be expected if he didn’t sign with the Hawks immediately. Teams like Miami, Dallas, San Antonio, and others were reportedly interested in trying to pry Collins away from Atlanta, but how many contenders actually remain to offer Collins a max deal?

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Knicks have problem in bringing back defensive big man to help Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are looking to build on their stirring run last season, as they hope to find more firepower to help the young pair of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. But the Knicks might want to start on their own backyard first before looking elsewhere. They need to appease Mitchell Robinson with an enticing deal after the young big man grew disappointed with his role in the final stretch of last season. But perhaps a more important goal for the Knicks is to re-sign Nerlens Noel, who ably stepped up when Robinson was sidelined.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBACBS Sports

2021 NBA free agency primer: Point guards to play musical chairs, the Knicks have cap space!

The NBA Finals concluded on July 20, the NBA Draft was held on July 29 and, since these things usually happen in June, you might be wondering when free agency will begin. The answer is this coming Monday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. ET. (That's when you should be checking Twitter -- and this website, if you'd like -- because teams will officially be allowed to negotiate contracts with free agents. The transaction moratorium will be lifted on August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET, which means that's when teams will announce signings that you already have read about on the internet.)
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Buzz on Possible Ben Simmons Trade, Dennis Schroder and More

It's been a wild and eventful week around the NBA. And that's exactly what everybody expected, considering teams could begin agreeing to deals with free agents on Monday evening. Although those contracts won't become official until Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET, this stretch is typically one of the most exciting...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Thunder place Kemba Walker on waivers

Walker, was limited to 43 games for the Celtics in 2020-21 due to knee issues but put up strong numbers in the games he played, averaging 19.3 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 4.0 RPG on .420/.360/.899 shooting in 31.8 minutes per contest. Oklahoma City acquired Walker from Boston back in June...
NBAaudacy.com

Does John Collins want to be a Hawk?

Free agency has gotten underway and the Atlanta Hawks are in the process of trying to construct a roster that will help them make another run in the playoffs. One player that helped them make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals is John Collins. Collins is a restricted free...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: How much should John Collins’ contract be worth?

Most of the talk surrounding Atlanta Hawks forward and restricted free agent John Collins’ contract has been in yes-or-no form. Will they or won’t they match any offer he receives, and the more in-depth, ‘should they’ discussion. But both conversations miss on the nuance that comes with any free agent: what is the limit?
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Report: Hawks, John Collins “not close” on a deal ahead of free agency

The Atlanta Hawks and restricted free agent forward John Collins are “not close” on a new contract ahead of free agency opening at 6 pm ET Monday evening, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Reports over the past few days have hinted at Collins and the Hawks reaching a five-year...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Report: There is “optimism” Hawks will be able to re-sign John Collins

In what was more of a formality, the Hawks already extended a qualifying offer to John Collins, who will be one of, if not, the hottest free agents this offseason. Now, Travis Schlenk can match any offer sheet Collins signs, but with such widespread interest, there are some of the opinion the Hawks could choose to let him walk. However, Zach Lowe of the Lowe Post podcast believes otherwise, “There’s some optimism now that Atlanta is going to be able to re-sign John Collins.”
NBARealGM

Rival Teams Preparing For John Collins To Likely Re-Sign With Hawks

John Collins will be one of the most highly coveted restricted free agents on the market this offseason and teams interested in signing him are increasingly operating under the premise that he will eventually re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks. Collins and the Hawks were unable to agree to an extension...
NBA4state.news

Hawks signing Trae Young to max, possibly super-max, contract extension

But he’s just getting started. After leading the Hawks in a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals, where he stepped up against the eventual-champion Bucks, Young will get a max contract extension. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:. To get the projected $207 million, Young must qualify next season for a...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Hawks offered John Collins 5-year, $125 million deal, Collins has not accepted

As has been reported elsewhere, the Hawks have a very healthy offer out to their restricted free agent that has yet to be accepted. Per sources with knowledge of the situation, it’s for five years and $125 million. Source: Sam Amick/The Athletic. ANALYSIS: According to Amick, Collins turned down a...
NBABleacher Report

John Collins Rumors: 'Optimism' Hawks Can Sign PF to Contract Before Free Agency

The Atlanta Hawks and John Collins share a mutual level of optimism about hammering out a new contract this offseason, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported July 22 the Hawks extended Collins the $7.7 million qualifying offer, which makes him a restricted free agent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy