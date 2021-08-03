Novel Drug Combination Serves as Potential Treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
MDM2 inhibitors and BET inhibitors, which show limited efficacy against acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as monotherapies, are potent against AML when used in combination, according to a study published in Nature Communications. The researchers said they were able to significantly enhance cancer cell death through the joint administration of these 2 drugs, compared with their partial efficacy as single-agent therapies.www.pharmacytimes.com
