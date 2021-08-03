Novel Drug Combination Serves as Potential Treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

A panel of thought leaders in AML examines single-agent and combination-based approaches using the second-generation FLT3 inhibitors gilteritinib, quizartinib, and crenolanib. Harry Erba, MD, PhD: There are 3 second-generation drugs, or FLT3 inhibitors, being used up front with chemotherapy in randomized phase 3 studies. The study of quizartinib may be the 1 that can really address the potent and specific targeting of FLT3 compared with nothing because that study was designed before the approval of midostaurin. Patients have a randomized HDAC [high-dose cytarabine] with either quizartinib or a placebo. It will be interesting to see if we see a positive effect there and we’re expecting the survival readout of that study later this year. The other 2 studies were of gilteritinib and crenolanib in the up-front setting with chemotherapy. The comparator arm is what we would use now, midostaurin.