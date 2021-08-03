Cancel
NBA

What will determine how much Trae Young’s extension is worth

By Chase Irle
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf he does not, Young will make the same $172 million over five years that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received from the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. There are a lot of fantastic guards in the league, so it’s far from a guarantee, but as long as Young stays healthy, I expect him to finally get his due next season. Many faulty narratives were surrounding Young entering last season; people saying he couldn’t win, and his stats were empty, but nobody can say that now after the way he performed in his first playoffs, leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals. That stretch earned him a lot of respect around the world, which will help him out come voting time for All-NBA teams next year.

Trae Young
Adrian Wojnarowski
#Klutchsports#Espn#Wojespn
Atlanta Hawks
Oklahoma City Thunder
