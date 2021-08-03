Team USA overcomes sluggish start vs. Spain thanks to Kevin Durant, advances to Olympic men's basketball semifinals

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise for Steph, saying that the All-Star guard makes everyone better. He did point out, though, that it worked both ways on him and Steph when they teamed up, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.