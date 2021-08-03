Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Team USA overcomes sluggish start vs. Spain thanks to Kevin Durant, advances to Olympic men's basketball semifinals

By BRIAN WINDHORST via ESPN
ABC News
 6 days ago

SAITAMA, Japan -- Kevin Durant's case as the greatest Olympic basketball player ever is growing by the game. For the third straight Summer Olympics, Durant has been an offensive powerhouse as he has overwhelmed the challenges of the international game with his spectacular shooting skills. He was unstoppable in London, was unconscious in Rio and has been the lifeblood of a flawed Team USA in Tokyo.

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Olympics#Team Usa#Americans#Spanish#Nba#San Antonio Spurs#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise for Steph, saying that the All-Star guard makes everyone better. He did point out, though, that it worked both ways on him and Steph when they teamed up, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
NBAPosted by
Dirt

Kevin Durant Lands $15.6 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Kevin Durant still has off-season love for Southern California, it would seem. Two summers ago, the perennial All-Star bounced out of his oceanfront Malibu villa, selling the $12.2 million house to “CSI” television franchise creator Anthony Zuiker. A professional move from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets soon followed. But now Durant is back, and the 32-year-old holds the keys to a $15.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a celebrity-packed guard-gated city in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.
BasketballSporting News

USA vs. Spain score, results: Team USA survives Ricky Rubio's scoring outburst, advances to semifinals

Despite Ricky Rubio's best efforts, the U.S. men's basketball team once again ended Spain's dreams of capturing the gold medal. Team USA defeated Spain 95-81 in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, ending Spain's Olympic run for the fifth consecutive time. Rubio was spectacular in the loss, scoring a game-high 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting, but his teammates combined to go just 16 of 44 from the field.
SportsCBS Sports

Team USA basketball vs. Iran score, Tokyo Olympics: Kevin Durant, United States rebound with dominant win

Team USA started off the Olympics on the wrong foot with an 83-76 loss to France, but fortunately, they managed to get back on track Tuesday. Playing against an Iranian team that was technically ahead of them in the Group A standings due to point-differential, the Americans laid the smackdown in a dominant 120-66 victory. The win gets them back to .500, but more importantly, it re-establishes Team USA as the favorites in the Olympics as a whole.
BasketballKVIA

Kevin Durant leads U.S. men to 4th straight basketball gold medal

SAITAMA, Japan — Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game. The Americans expected nothing less. And in the end, their Olympic reign continued with a fourth-straight gold medal. Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the...
NBAchatsports.com

Booker, McGee are Gold Medalists with Team USA behind Kevin Durant’s 29

After winning the Western Conference Championship and coming up short in the Finals, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker finally gets to smile as the final buzzer sounds. Team USA basketball won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Fright night with an 87-82 win over France. Kevin Durant led...
Portland, ORBlazer's Edge

Team USA Bests Spain, Advances To Semifinals

With Spain’s men’s basketball being ranked as the second best in the world, the matchup against Team USA was a highly anticipated game. Team USA and Spain met in an exhibition game in Las Vegas prior to their departure for the Tokyo Olympics. USA won that contest 83-76, but the team was missing Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Devin Booker due to their NBA Finals battle. Things were a bit different in tonight’s matchup with Team USA making a statement and getting the win 95-81.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James, NBA Twitter react to Team USA bringing home gold at Tokyo Olympics

Twitter users reacted to Team USA defeating France to win their fourth consecutive Olympic gold in men’s basketball. Things appeared to be shaky for the United States men’s basketball team following their exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. But once the games matter, Team USA stepped up and did not falter under the pressure. The same can be said during the gold medal game.
Basketballwmleader.com

Team USA, Kevin Durant starting to roll in Tokyo

TOKYO — In the two games since the debacle against France to open these Olympics, the U.S. men’s basketball team has scored 239 points. These are 40-minute games, mind you. It opened the second half here against the Czech Republic by hitting 21-of-25 shots en route to an easy 119-84...

Comments / 0

Community Policy