Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

AI, augmented reality assist surgeons perform 14-level spinal fusion

By Alan Condon -
beckersspine.com
 3 days ago

Ehsan Jazini, MD, and Christopher Good, MD, used patient-specific spinal rods and an artificial intelligence-derived preoperative surgical plan to operate on a 17-year-old scoliosis patient in Virginia. The July 26 procedure at Reston Hospital Center fused 14 levels of the patient's spine, which had a 60-degree curvature that showed no...

www.beckersspine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augmented Reality#Spinal Fusion#Ai#Md#Unid#Virginia Spine Institute#Ar#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
HealthUnion Leader

DHMC doctor pioneers use of augmented reality tech in shoulder replacement

An orthopedic surgeon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center played a key role in the development of a new technology he says will improve the accuracy, efficiency and longevity of shoulder replacement surgery. John-Erik Bell, MD, worked with medical device developer Medacta to create the NextAR Shoulder application, the first augmented reality...
Charlottesville, VANewswise

Virtual and Augmented Reality in Neurosurgery is the Topic of the August 2021 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus

Charlottesville, VA (August 1, 2021). The August issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 51, No. 2 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/51/2/neurosurg-focus.51.issue-2.xml]) presents twenty articles and two editorials on the use of virtual and augmented reality in the planning and execution of neurosurgical procedures as well as in the training of neurosurgeons. Topic Editors: Walter C....
Technologyaithority.com

Nextech to Launch Augmented Reality NFT Hologram Creator Platform

NFT market surged to new highs in the second quarter, with $2.5 billion in sales. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. , an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, today revealed plans to launch its NFT hologram creator platform. The creator platform will leverage the Company’s human hologram creator platform HoloX, which is expected to launch in the third quarter. Once launched, customers will have the ability to seamlessly experience its digital collectibles in augmented reality.
Economylifewire.com

Why Augmented Reality Could Be the Future of Non-Tech Marketing

Jones Soda’s new augmented reality bottle labels are a smart fit for an established brand that could inspire other companies. Augmented reality is simultaneously more and less accessible for smaller businesses, depending on how complicated the campaign is. While AR marketing isn’t a new idea, it’s something we’re likely going...
Softwareaithority.com

ManageEngine Simplifies IT Analytics by Adding Augmented Analytical Capabilities to Zia, Its AI Assistant

Company’s Analytics Plus Upgrade Drives Faster Actionable Decisions for Organizations. ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced that its flagship IT analytics product, Analytics Plus, now enables users to gain faster insights by providing narrative insights into their IT data with zero human interactions. New augmented analytical capabilities in Zia, the company’s AI assistant, empower Analytics Plus users to make faster decisions and save IT costs, increase revenue and productivity, and improve end-user satisfaction.
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Augmented, Virtual Realities Hold Promise for Government

Aug. 1—In Austin, Texas, city leaders are using augmented and virtual reality — AR and VR — to train emergency responders. Philadelphia is exploring VR as a way to make public transport more accessible. Multiple municipalities in North Carolina are looking at ways to leverage the technology in support of everything from tourism to workforce development.
HealthStamford Advocate

Jvion Launches Clinical AI on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its AI-powered prescriptive insights, powered by the Jvion CORE™, is now available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud. Now more than 37,000 providers and digital health innovators who are accelerating their transformation on the Innovaccer...
Technologynojitter.com

Virtual and Augmented Reality's Ascension as Collaboration Tools

Virtual reality (VR) has been plagued for decades now by a lack of understanding about the problem it’s supposed to solve. There have been at least a few hype cycles over the last few decades, none of which resulted in anything resembling mass adoption. However, VR growth has exploded over the past 18 months and is finally approaching mainstream consumer use. But what about for business use? Does VR have a place outside of niche applications? Does it have a place in the unified communications (UC) suite?
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Leading Spinal Innovator Dr. Todd Lanman Performs First Two-Level Artificial Cervical Disc Replacement Using the M6-C Disc as Part of FDA Clinical Trial

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Serving as principal investigator, leading U.S. spine surgeon Dr. Todd H. Lanman of ADR Advanced Disc Replacement Spinal Restoration Center in Los Angeles has successfully performed the first patient implant in an FDA clinical trial evaluating artificial disc replacement at two contiguous levels with the Orthofix M6-C™ artificial cervical disc.
Healthgainesvillebizreport.com

Evren Technologies receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

Evren Technologies, Inc. has announced that its non-invasive Phoenix® earbud device received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). 7.5 million Americans seek treatment for PTSD every year and the rates tripled during the COVID shutdown. The current standard...
InternetMedCity News

Report: Digital health tools maturing as research, funding grows

As investors pour record amounts of funding into digital health companies, consumers and benefits managers have a growing number of apps to evaluate. A new report by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science puts this into numbers. The report’s authors identified 150 digital therapeutics and digital care products that...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Perform Data Augmentation with Augly Library

Data Scientist | AI Practitioner | Software Developer. Giving talks, teaching, writing. In machine learning and deep learning, having more data is very important to help you get good performance from your models. You can create more data by using a technique called data augmentation. Data augmentation is a technique used by practitioners to increase the data by creating modified data from the existing data.
Healtharxiv.org

VBridge: Connecting the Dots Between Features, Explanations, and Data for Healthcare Models

Machine learning (ML) is increasingly applied to Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to solve clinical prediction tasks. Although many ML models perform promisingly, issues with model transparency and interpretability limit their adoption in clinical practice. Directly using existing explainable ML techniques in clinical settings can be challenging. Through literature surveys and collaborations with six clinicians with an average of 17 years of clinical experience, we identified three key challenges, including clinicians' unfamiliarity with ML features, lack of contextual information, and the need for cohort-level evidence. Following an iterative design process, we further designed and developed VBridge, a visual analytics tool that seamlessly incorporates ML explanations into clinicians' decision-making workflow. The system includes a novel hierarchical display of contribution-based feature explanations and enriched interactions that connect the dots between ML features, explanations, and data. We demonstrated the effectiveness of VBridge through two case studies and expert interviews with four clinicians, showing that visually associating model explanations with patients' situational records can help clinicians better interpret and use model predictions when making clinician decisions. We further derived a list of design implications for developing future explainable ML tools to support clinical decision-making.
Health ServicesPosted by
HIT Consultant

How Health IT is Helping Hospitals Achieve Faster Patient Transitions and Reduce Length of Stay

COVID-19 served as a brutal reminder that streamlining patient transitions from one care setting to another is critical – and even more so when hospital beds are at a premium. Even with less revenue flowing in, hospitals were still expected to quickly adapt as rising infections caused unexpected surges in hospitalizations. Better care coordination improves the patient experience and significantly lowers hospitals’ costs by reducing the length of stay. In fact, one healthcare organization estimated that by decreasing the length of stay by 25% through improved patient care transitions, it could free up 32 additional beds per day and save $5.75 million in revenue.
Technologymobihealthnews.com

With a focus on workload, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare expands API services for healthcare, life sciences

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is expanding its portfolio of data services for the healthcare and life sciences industries. Azure Healthcare APIs, formerly named the Azure API for FHIR, allows users to input health data and map it to the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR), allowing the information to be easily searched and shared or managed with machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Healthbeckersspine.com

Study confirms effectiveness of lateral sacroiliac joint fusion

A study found positive outcomes in patients who underwent a lateral minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion using hollow screws. The study, conducted by Inspired Spine, included 62 patients who had sacroiliac joint fusion with hollow fenestrated screws, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The mean disability score on the Oswestry disability index improved from 52.2 percent to 34.9 percent after a year, and 56 of the patients didn't need a hospital stay.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Social Factors in Machine Learning Models Aid CVD Prediction

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Machine learning approaches are useful for cardiovascular disease prediction, and model performance is improved with inclusion of social determinants of health, according to a review published online July 27 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Yuan Zhao, M.P.H., from the NYU School...

Comments / 0

Community Policy