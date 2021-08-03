Disney+ Announces LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales for October
Disney+ Announces LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales for October. The historical collaboration between LEGO and Star Wars is about to add a new installment. In October, fans will see the debut of LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on Disney+. This time, the story will follow the misadventures of Poe and BB-8 meeting Graballa the Hutt on Mustafar. The show is an anthology of scary stories involving some of the most iconic characters in Star Wars. Besides including Emperor Palpatine, the special will also feature Kylo Ren. The latest LEGO Star Wars special debuted last November. It saw Rey meeting some of the greatest Jedi in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.www.superherohype.com
