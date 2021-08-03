Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney+ Announces LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales for October

SuperHeroHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ Announces LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales for October. The historical collaboration between LEGO and Star Wars is about to add a new installment. In October, fans will see the debut of LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on Disney+. This time, the story will follow the misadventures of Poe and BB-8 meeting Graballa the Hutt on Mustafar. The show is an anthology of scary stories involving some of the most iconic characters in Star Wars. Besides including Emperor Palpatine, the special will also feature Kylo Ren. The latest LEGO Star Wars special debuted last November. It saw Rey meeting some of the greatest Jedi in The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Devall
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Dana Snyder
Person
Tony Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Star Wars Stories#Disney Announces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Star Wars reboot: ‘Rey returns to show off new Jedi Order’

Star Wars hero Rey Skywalker (Ridley) walked away from Episode Nine – The Rise of Skywalker as the only remaining Jedi in the universe. The character saved the galaxy by defeating Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and ending the Dark Side’s rule. However, Star Wars great Mike Zeroh claims she will make a triumphant return in an upcoming Disney Plus TV show.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Yoda’s original name in Star Wars is still surprising to us all

Star Wars is famous for its many “near misses” when the history of its productions is explored. Famous actors turning down roles on-set accidents and chance encounters permeate the galaxy far, far away. One of them has to do with the naming of everyone’s favorite puppet Jedi master. Master Yoda...
MoviesInside the Magic

Fans in Shock as ‘Star Wars’ Finally Confirms Kamino’s Fate

From its surprising success back in 1977 with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Lucasfilm’s Star Wars has gone the distance, going from its original trilogy beginnings to a multi-platform franchise. While the blockbuster outings of the Skywalker Saga speak to the overarching, key storyline of the heroic...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Planning Kang Vs. Thanos Fight

For a while, Thanos didn’t really do much to justify his reputation as the most dangerous threat the Marvel Cinematic Universe had ever seen, with the Mad Titan popping up here and then for brief cameos that continued to lay the seeds for his full-blown introduction without ever showing what he was capable of.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Just Introduced the First New Sith Lord in YEARS

When Star Wars fans think of the Sith, a few key names usually come to mind — Darth Sidious (formerly Emperor Sheev Palpatine), Palpatine’s Master Darth Plagueis, Palpatine’s apprentice Darth Maul, and, of course, the Dark Lord of the Sith Darth Vader (formerly Anakin Skywalker). Now, for the first time...
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Darth Vader Utterly Ignored Two Key Jedi

Dave Filoni’s popular animated series Star Wars Rebels — which introduced Star Wars fans to Ghost ship pilot Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Jedi Knight Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and more fan-favorites — has recently begun to play a crucial role in the live-action Star Wars universe.
Orlando, FLCinema Blend

Star Wars Fans Are Annoyed After Disney Reveals Star Wars Galactic Cruiser Experience Ticket Prices

Knowing what we already know about the immersive Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience that’s currently being constructed in Orlando’s Walt Disney World theme park, we expected the price of admission to be steep. But based on the reactions of hopeful Rebels and possible Empire overlords who were planning their vacations around a visit to the Starcruiser, the cost for visiting a galaxy far, far away is going to cost them far, far too much.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Thanks to Disney +, LEGO Star Wars productions are back

Star Wars and LEGO once again make use of their agreement to launch a new production. Disney + will welcome you to a Halloween short film, courtesy of the galactic saga. LEGO, the largest and most recognized didactic building blocks company on the planet has adopted many franchises to make agreements. Harry Potter, Marvel Y DC Superheroes, Indiana Jones Y Star Wars are some of these. Based on the stories of these sagas, the company has created buildable sets, but also a myriad of products. Among the latter, the video game, shorts and even movies, like Batman.
Shoppingkennythepirate.com

Check out the fun new Lego sets from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars!

For Lego fans, the first of August means new Lego sets. Check out the fun new lego sets from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars!. Disney, Star Wars and Marvel Lego sets celebrate our favorite fandoms by representing iconic scenes and characters! What excites LEGO fans more than new sets?. It’s...
ShoppingSpace.com

The best Star Wars Lego sets of 2021: Great deals and more

For more than 20 years, Lego has helped "Star Wars" fans young and old find a way to build their own adventures in a galaxy far, far away. The tradition continues in 2021 with epic new builds of the famous R2-D2 robot and the Millennium Falcon spaceship, not to mention many sets for "The Mandalorian".
MoviesFANGORIA

LEGO STAR WARS Halloween Special: May The Force Be With You — But Make It Spooky

Check out that sweet Evil Dead-esque key art. We think it's pretty groovy. This Halloween season the force will be with us all. Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales will blend the world of Star Wars with some spookiness, intertwining villains and ancient artifacts from the universe with creepy origin stories, (like a cool Star Wars haunted history lesson!) It sounds like these stories will draw heavily from the Tales From Vader's Castle comics series. The cast for this upcoming holiday special includes Tony Hale and Christian Slater. Check out the full official synopsis below.
Shoppingdisneydining.com

LEGO Exclusive Reveal Brings New Star Wars Advent Calendar

This new reveal shows an advent calendar themed to The Mandalorian with a set of mini figures and small buildings inspired by the beloved Disney+ series. There are seven LEGO Star Wars characters packed with the set, including The Mandalorian and Grogu in a wintery scarf and holiday sweater, respectively, plus a Scout Trooper, Stormtrooper, Tusken Raider, IG-11, and IT-O Interrogator Droid. Fans will also find mini ships, such as The Razor Crest, Riot Mar’s starfighter, Imperial Troop Transport, X-wing, TIE Fighter, Imperial Light Cruiser, Boba Fett’s starship, and Grogu’s hoverpram; other mini builds include an E-web heavy blaster snow launcher, training targets, Tusken Raider’s weapon rack and snow launcher, Imperial weapon rack, and Mandalorian weapon rack.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Star Wars Website Finally Confirms Snoke's Origin For The First Time

Now we've got a little bit of distance from the Star Wars sequel films it seems that Disney is happy to confirm some parts of the story that the movies were a little hazy on - or at least give us some more clues as to what actually happened. Namely, we have finally got a true confirmation of who Supreme Leader Snoke actually was apart from just a device to get Kylo Ren to the top of the First Order.
Shoppingflickeringmyth.com

LEGO Star Wars The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge set releasing in September

LEGO has officially unveiled The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge (75319), the latest LEGO Star Wars set inspired by Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian which goes on sale September 1st, priced at $29.99/£27.99; check out the promotional images here…. Young fans can relive Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes and pretend to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy