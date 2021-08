Late Sunday night, a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was released by a group of 10 senators. Among other things, the bill includes new federal investments for roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities. While it could amount to one of the biggest infrastructure packages in over a decade, it is far narrower than a plan presented by President Joe Biden at the start of his administration. A final vote could take place as soon as this week -- exactly when depends on how long it takes the Senate to wrangle over multiple amendments to the bill.