Construction continues at several Sioux Falls schools just weeks before the new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Construction is underway at several Sioux Falls schools, with some projects expected to be completed by the start of the school year. Jeff Kreiter, Director of Operational Services, said the two major projects that will be completed by the start of school, which is August 26, are Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School. Both of those schools will be having open houses next week.