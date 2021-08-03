Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Construction continues at several Sioux Falls schools just weeks before the new school year

By Ariana Schumacher
KELOLAND TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Construction is underway at several Sioux Falls schools, with some projects expected to be completed by the start of the school year. Jeff Kreiter, Director of Operational Services, said the two major projects that will be completed by the start of school, which is August 26, are Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School. Both of those schools will be having open houses next week.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Industry
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Lincoln High School#Jefferson High School#Until September#Cleveland Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy