Anti-vax protesters attempted to disrupt Orange County coronavirus briefing following employee vaccination mandate

Anti-vax protesters descended on the Orange County Administration building yesterday in an attempt to disrupt Mayor Jerry Demings' scheduled coronavirus briefing. Unmasked demonstrators stormed into the building's security screening area and demanded to be let in. Security turned them away due to limits on in-person attendance and masking requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The rebuffed crowd then shouted for "Jerry Demings and the Demings crime family" to come out and face them.