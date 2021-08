PERFECT GIFT FOR ACTIVE WOMEN: Our biker shorts make the perfect gift for women who need a pair of comfortable and durable shorts that are great for workouts and lounging alike! These high-quality bicycle shorts are lightweight so they are great for warm weather or layering under clothing. Unlike other athletic shorts, our shorts are not see-through as long as you are wearing your correct size. These shorts come in sizes: X-Large (12-14), 2X (16-18), 3X (20-22), 4X (24-26), 5X (28-30).