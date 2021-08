Scouting Report: These hiking pants are actually stylish—I know, hard to believe hiking pants can be both functional and good looking, too. All hiking pants have one problem: no matter which way you cut it they all look pretty dorky, especially once you’re off the trail. You know what I mean—they are all made of that one fabric that is lightweight (maybe sun protecting) and have way too many pockets. The cut is never right and let’s be honest, they aren’t even that comfortable. But here’s the thing: they do their job. I thought I had to settle for this uncool clothing, but then I found a pair of hiking pants that actually aren’t dorky looking. In fact, they’re far from it.