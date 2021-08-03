Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Giannina Gibelli 'single' after 'Love is Blind' reunion drama

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wwl3K_0bGUT9s900

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Giannina Gibelli says she's "single" following the drama at the Love is Blind reunion.

The television personality gave an update on her relationship status with Damian Powers following the Love is Blind: After the Altar special, which premiered on Netflix last week.

In an interview with E! News published Tuesday, Gibelli said she is "officially single" and no longer dating Powers.

"I feel really good about it. I'm happy, I've been just kind of traveling, living my life, living a nomad life and just seeing where the world is going to take me next," she said.

Gibelli and Powers met and got engaged during Love is Blind Season 1, which aired in February 2020. The couple split on their wedding day but later reconciled and continued to date.

The After the Altar special ended with Gibelli and Powers' relationship in an unstable place after Powers brought Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago as his plus-one to the reunion.

Gibelli told E! News that she and Powers "weren't in a good place" at the party.

"When I was talking to [Francesa], I didn't know if she was just really out of the loop, or she was just trying to be nice to me, but I felt like she was getting mixed signals too. You just wanted to get down to the bottom of it. It just felt really off to me," she said.

Gibelli said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she and Powers split "a couple months" ago.

"I've moved on. I feel really, really good. I'm definitely at a really good place in my life," Gibelli said.

"For the first time in like three years I feel like I don't have to keep some sort of my life private anymore," she added. "We were just under wraps about everything. I was still trying to figure out, how does my life look without him in it? It's been a long time but I feel really good. I've processed it all. I'm such at peace."

Love is Blind is a reality dating series featuring singles who meet and form relationships while sequestered in "pods" that allow them to communicate but not see each other.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
156K+
Followers
37K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Drama#The After#Gianninagibelli#Francesa#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

Sad News For Married At First Sight Stars Erik And Virginia

Fans just received sad news about "Married at First Sight" stars Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs. The Lifetime reality series follows couples matched up by relationship experts who agree to marry when they first meet. The couples meet for the first time at their wedding ceremony. After marrying, the strangers go on a honeymoon and live together for two months. At the end of the two months, each couple has a Decision Day and decides whether to continue the marriage or get divorced.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Common reveals how girlfriend Tiffany Haddish has made him a new man

Common and his girlfriend, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, have been dating for over a year now, and the rapper-actor says the secret to their sticking together has been his ability to communicate better while “listening better to what she has to say.”. “I think one of the important things...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Love Island USA': Flo Describes What She Told Kyra After Will Recoupling Drama (Exclusive)

Florence "Flo" Mueller's time on Love Island USA may have been brief, but she definitely left her mark. Flo was one of several girls who joined the show during the Casa Amor portion of the season and soon formed a connection with Will Moncada. The only problem was that Will still had strong feelings for Kyra Lizama. When it was time for Will to choose whether he wanted to remain in a couple with Kyra or recouple with Flo, he stuck with his existing Love Island connection, which meant that Flo was dumped from the Villa. During an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Flo not only shared some details about how that recoupling actually went down, but she also shared her thoughts on Will and Kyra's relationship.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on Social Media After Reunion Party (Exclusive)

Jessica Batten is sharing her side of what went down while filming Love Is Blind: After the Altar. The season 1 cast of Netflix's hit show, Love Is Blind, recently reunited for a two-year anniversary party celebrating Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, and Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike. While the night was filled with laughs and catching up among the couples and singles, it certainly didn't go without drama.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Shares Scar From Undergoing Lumpectomy at Age 20

Watch: Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All Katie Thurston will gladly answer the not-so-rosy questions about her personal life. Because when she isn't looking for love on The Bachelorette, she has no issue discussing important topics about health on social media. After all, she's known for bringing sex positivity to the ABC franchise, so it's easy to understand why she'd encourage her fans to prioritize their well-being.
metv.com

Don Most met the love of his life when she appeared on Happy Days

Morgan Hart played a pretty blonde who kissed the Fonz, but it was Ralph Malph who romanced her in the real world. When Morgan Hart appeared on Happy Days, she played a pretty blonde named Angela who smooches Fonzie, but by the end of "Fools Rush In," a totally different cast member had struck her fancy behind the scenes.
TV SeriesPosted by
StyleCaster

Love Is Blind’s Lauren & Cameron Just Revealed Their Baby Plans 2 Years After Meeting on the Show

Warning: Love Is Blind: After the Altar spoilers ahead. Anyone who’s seen Netflix’s Love Is Blind knows that Lauren and Cameron are endgame. The two fell in love in The Pods and tied the knot in the finale. But are Love Is Blind‘s Lauren and Cameron still together? Spoiler alert: No need to worry, Lauren and Cameron shippers. The couple is still going strong!
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Mark Anthony Cuevas Didn't Participate in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Because He's "Moved On"

Just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns began, viewers were completely obsessed with watching, judging, and talking about the Netflix reality series, Love Is Blind. The dating show brought eligible Atlanta singletons together, but they only "met" via speed-dating rounds in pods. Without the ability to physically see those in the other pods, connections were forged based solely on emotional bonds.
TV SeriesPosted by
StyleCaster

Love Is Blind’s Gigi Just Revealed if She’s Still With Damian After Their Love Triangle With Francesca

Warning: Love Is Blind: After the Altar spoilers ahead. If you’ve watched the After the Altar special, you may want to know if Love Is Blind‘s Giannina and Damian are still together after their love triangle with Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle.  Giannina “Gigi” Gibelli and Damian Powers were contestants on season 1 of Love Is Blind in 2020. They met and got engaged in The Pods, rooms where they could talk but not see each other. After they met face to face for the first time, Gigi and Damian honeymooned with other engaged couples in Playa del Carmen,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

What Does 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Do for a Living? She Said She Earns a Six-Figure Salary

Fans of Netflix's hit reality dating show Love Is Blind would agree that Season 1 was filled with controversial characters. From Carlton Morton’s blowup about his sexuality to Damian Powers' scandalous ways, the series has been filled with some drama. But, nothing compares to that of Jessica Batten — who famously tried to get between Amber Pike and Matt Barnett’s relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli Breaks Silence on Relationship Status With Damian Powers: ‘I Feel Really Good’

Status check. Giannina Gibelli revealed where she and Damian Powers stand after meeting on Love Is Blind in 2018. “I am officially single,” Gibelli, 28, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, August 2, days after the three-episode After the Altar reunion special started streaming on Netflix. “Me and Damian haven’t been dating for a couple of months now.”
Celebritieswonderwall.com

'Selling Sunset' star reveals secret romance with her boss, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July 2021, starting with this unexpected coupling… On July 28, Chrishell Stausse raised questions about the nature of her relationship with "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim — who co-founded The Oppenheim Group, the high-end real estate brokerage firm at the center of their hit Netflix reality show — when she took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from an Italian vacation with several of their castmates. (It appeared to be a couples trip with Mary Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet, along with Jason's twin brother and The Oppenheim Group co-founder Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend, Tina Louise, who previously romanced Brian Austin Green and Diddy.) The slideshow included a shot of the former soap star kissing her boss on the head and a sweet shot of him nuzzling her neck. Brett and Tina signed off on the new couple in the comments section: "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy," wrote Brett, while the Australian model commented, "Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official," which indicated Chrishell and Jason have actually been an item for a while. Jason later confirmed the happy news to People magazine: "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together," he said.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar': Are Gigi and Damian Still Together?

Love is Blind: After the Altar is streaming on Netflix now. For almost two years, fans have been waiting to catch up with the contestants and find out who is still together from the reality series. Only two couples Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike remain officially together and married at the reunion.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

The juiciest reveals from the new ‘Love is Blind’ episodes

Love is in the air … or not. “Love is Blind” is back for an explosive reunion that promises to bring the drama with three new episodes on Netflix, catching up with the cast two years after some couples said “I Do” and others said “Hell No.”. The aptly titled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy