When you head into the office, you need to look the part – professional, polished, and put together. When the weather starts to heat up in the summertime, though, it’s hard to even think about wearing slacks (or pants of any kind!). While skirts and dresses are always a good option, they really can’t compare to a nice comfortable pair of shorts. But wearing shorts for work? Is it possible? For some jobs, there’s no issue. But for others, it’s a bit more restrictive. That’s where city shorts come into the picture.