Wondering how to get a smaller waist? Is it even possible? Yes, you can—but it requires more than just diet pills or tummy shapers. Since where you store fat in your body is largely defined by genetics, getting rid of your muffin top begins with losing weight all over. This is done through diet and exercise changes, which this article outlines. Next, you’ll want to tone your abs using specific exercises that target the core. We’ve provided 7 great core exercises in our Small Waist Workout at the end of this article that will do just that, helping you to sculpt a slim waist. These steps can help you lose belly fat and shrink your waistline, but since everyone is shaped a little differently, completely changing the ratio of your waist to the rest of your body is not attainable—aside from waist-trainers and other gimmicks. Let’s look at the real, scientific way to shed body fat and tone your waist, using two things your body was designed to do: eat and move.