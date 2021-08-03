Cancel
Ascension Parish, LA

“I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to get vaccinated”, Ascension President diagnosed with COVID-19

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La.- The Following is a press release from Ascension Parish Government:. Ascension Parish Government announced that President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. “The Delta variant does not discriminate against anyone,” said President Cointment. “I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to...

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘That time has passed’: Arkansas doctor shares anguish of telling dying Covid patients it’s too late for vaccine

A doctor in Arkansas says dying Covid patients beg him for a vaccine, and he has to tell them it’s too late.“I see someone daily – for the last three weeks – that is possibly dying, certainly very sick, that asks if they can get their vaccine,” Dr Michael Bolding told CNN. “And it is heartbreaking to tell them that that time has passed, that that was five to six weeks ago to prevent this.”Dr Bolding works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That state, along with Missouri, has become the epicentre of the United States’ latest...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

OLOL mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees; BRG requiring vaccine or training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area hospitals announced Tuesday they are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The CEO of Baton Rouge General (BRG) told employees in an email they would be required to either get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30 or undergo quarterly training and practice other safety measures. BRG employees who do not get vaccinated will be required to continue to wear masks even after the governor’s statewide indoor mask mandate was lifted.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fourth surge of COVID-19 continues to push Louisiana’s hospitals to the limit. In what has been coined the “darkest days of this pandemic,” the state’s department of health reported 2,112 patients in hospitals statewide on Aug. 3, breaking the previous record of 2,069 set on Jan. 7.
Public HealthWLTX.com

'I'm sorry, but it's too late,' doctor tells hospitalized COVID patients who ask for vaccine

An Alabama doctor's Facebook post -- telling a heart wrenching story about how some of her COVID-19 patients "beg" for the vaccine after they are about to be intubated for the disease and, in some cases die -- has gone viral. Her hope is to spread the message that even those who are among the lower-risk groups for COVID-19 and are unvaccinated can be infected with serious consequences.
Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

‘I’ve never been as frustrated professionally as I am right now’, doctor says of low COVID vaccination rate

Doctors are growing more frustrated, as America’s vaccination rate remains at a standstill while the Delta variant drives case numbers and hospitalizations upward. “For me personally, I’ve never been as frustrated professionally as I am right now,” said Dr. Michael Saag, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB in Alabama. “I had hoped and prayed for a successful vaccine and was frankly surprised when the vaccine showed its efficacy to the degree that it is and its safety. And I thought, my goodness, there’s a Christmas miracle if we’ve ever seen one in our lifetime. It actually happened.”
Kalamazoo, MIWWMTCw

Ascension hospital group to require all staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension hospital group announced Thursday that all staff would be required get a COVID-19 and flu vaccination. The hospital group, which runs Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, stated in a release on July 27, 2021, that the vaccination requirement would extend to volunteers, vendors, remote workers, employed and independent physicians or advanced practice providers, associates with subsidiaries and partners.
HomelessPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?. Yes, if you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated should get tested three to five days after a potential exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms.
U.S. Politicskciiradio.com

Representative Miller-Meeks Calls for Everyone to Get Vaccinated

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are again on the rise in Iowa. U.S. Representative for Iowa’s Second District Mariannette Miller-Meeks is calling on those who haven’t been vaccinated for the virus to do so as soon as they can. Miller-Meeks is a licensed Ophthalmologist who also served as a nurse and doctor in the U.S. Army. She says she was vaccinated as soon as it was available to her and has helped administer shots in all 24 counties in Iowa’s second congressional district. Much of the concern comes from the rise in cases of the delta variant. Miller-Meeks expresses her worries for those who haven’t been vaccinated, “I’m concerned when I hear talk about reinstituting lockdowns and mask mandates because I really think that the people who are vaccinated, their risk of contracting the Delta variant is extremely low–it has happened and there are reported cases of it, but right now what we are seeing is in increase primarily in those who are unvaccinated.”

