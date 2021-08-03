“I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to get vaccinated”, Ascension President diagnosed with COVID-19
ASCENSION PARISH, La.- The Following is a press release from Ascension Parish Government:. Ascension Parish Government announced that President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. “The Delta variant does not discriminate against anyone,” said President Cointment. “I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to...www.wafb.com
