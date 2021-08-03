Cancel
New York politicians react to Cuomo sexual harassment report

By Annie McDonough
cityandstateny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Attorney General Letitia James just released a long-awaited report outlining the findings of her office’s investigation into accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report, led by attorneys Anne Clark and Joon Kim, confirmed the accounts by women who had already come forward and included new information and accounts from additional women, including a state trooper in Cuomo’s protective detail.

New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Entertainmentnewsbrig.com

CNN offered Chris Cuomo leave of absence to advise Andrew Cuomo: report

Officials at CNN reportedly offered network host Chris Cuomo a “leave of absence” to advise brother Governor Andrew Cuomo amid his ongoing sexual-harassment scandal. The idea was not a request, but rather an option that was floated after Chris Cuomo’s involvement in the governor’s strategic planning sessions was first uncovered in May, The New York Times reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
PoliticsPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Andrew Cuomo Doubles Down And Blames Everyone For His Misconduct

Accused of multiple accounts of sexual harassment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is doubling down. Days after an independent investigation corroborated evidence supporting the allegations, Cuomo’s attorneys tried to throw shade at the attorney general’s office. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Cuomo’s attorneys accused the New York attorney general...
New York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Trump rips into Andrew Cuomo at NY Republican fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump ripped into embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a New York State Republican Party fundraiser Thursday night — alluding to the governor facing impeachment after a state investigative report branded the three-term Democrat a serial sexual harasser of female underlings. Trump also was bullish that the Republicans...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Chris Cuomo to Take Pre-Planned Vacation Amid Brother Andrew Cuomo’s Harassment Scandal

Chris Cuomo is set to begin a pre-planned, weeklong vacation, the anchor said on a CNN podcast on Monday. The vacation comes after a week in which the New York attorney general issued a report detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris Cuomo, who has not covered his brother’s scandal on his CNN primetime show, described the vacation as a pre-planned yearly tradition.
Albany County, NYJanesville Gazette

Albany sheriff says Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case

ALBANY, N.Y. — A criminal investigation into accusations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a young woman working in his office is still in its early stages, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday. Apple declined to disclose details about the probe into the Democratic governor, but said the alleged conduct...
PoliticsWashington Post

What to Know About the Bid to Impeach New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a one-time star of the Democratic Party, faces possible impeachment after state Attorney General Letitia James substantiated allegations that he sexually harassed 11 women, including several members of his office staff. The 63-year-old third-term governor is embroiled in other state and federal investigations as well. Since Cuomo insists he won’t resign, all eyes are on the state’s bicameral legislature, which has an impeachment procedure that hasn’t been put to the test in more than a century.

