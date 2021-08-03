New York politicians react to Cuomo sexual harassment report
State Attorney General Letitia James just released a long-awaited report outlining the findings of her office’s investigation into accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report, led by attorneys Anne Clark and Joon Kim, confirmed the accounts by women who had already come forward and included new information and accounts from additional women, including a state trooper in Cuomo’s protective detail.www.cityandstateny.com
Comments / 0