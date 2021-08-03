Mark Goodman on his MTV history

Easily one of the most shocking stories of the week was LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre's eldest daughter, revealing to the world that she's homeless and living out of her car. The 38-year-old woman and single mother of four recently gave an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, in which she revealed that she hasn't received any financial assistance or contact from her father since January 2020. LaTanya thinks that Dr. Dre stopped her rent payments and allowance because she previously made comments about him in the press, and on the record, she also commends Nicole Young for securing such a hefty monthly spousal support payment from her estranged father.