Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mark Goodman on his MTV history

wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTV is officially 40 years old. Mark Goodman, one of the original five MTV Videos Jockeys, joined host Bob Sirott to talk about his history as a Radio DJ and how he was hired for the music channel. He also shared his strongest memory about the first day on set.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Dj#Mtv#Radio Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musickentlive.news

Rock and pop stars mark music channel MTV's 40th birthday

Pop and rock music stars including Duran Duran, Culture Club, A Flock of Seagulls, Dire Straits, Billy Idol, Michael Jackson and Madonna have much to thank MTV for. Now some of the music industry's biggest names have paid homage to the US channel, which transformed the industry with its focus on promotional videos and came to define a generation, on its 40th birthday.
Astronomypahomepage.com

MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new ‘Moon Person’ design

MTV is marking its 40th anniversary with a relaunch of its iconic image of an astronaut on the moon, with an MTV flag planted nearby. On Sunday, the media network unveiled a large scale “Moon Person” during a ceremony at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley, who painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. In an interview this week with The Associated Press, MTV Entertainment President and CEO Chris McCarthy said that the image of space travel fit well with the spirit of its young audience.
CelebritiesPage Six

Meghan Markle gives first glimpse of daughter Lilibet in birthday video

Meghan Markle has given the very first glimpse of her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor, in a video to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a swift blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the camera pans to cute, never-before seen family photos on Meghan’s desk at her swanky Montecito, Calif., mansion — including one of baby Lilibet with her dad, Prince Harry, Page Six has confirmed.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: What is Mike Wolfe’s Net Worth?

Television star and antique hunter Mike Wolfe has made a remarkable life for himself. Thanks to his penchant for treasure hunting, Wolfe has been able to make an impressive living and build up a sizeable net worth during his time co-hosting “American Pickers.”. According to reports, Wolfe has a net...
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead shares emotional family news

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart. The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Ripped Apart For His Criticism Of Dr. Dre's Daughter

Easily one of the most shocking stories of the week was LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre's eldest daughter, revealing to the world that she's homeless and living out of her car. The 38-year-old woman and single mother of four recently gave an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, in which she revealed that she hasn't received any financial assistance or contact from her father since January 2020. LaTanya thinks that Dr. Dre stopped her rent payments and allowance because she previously made comments about him in the press, and on the record, she also commends Nicole Young for securing such a hefty monthly spousal support payment from her estranged father.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

After American Pickers' Danielle Colby Shares Candid Message, Mike Wolfe Likes Post Related To Frank Fritz’s Exit

By now, two things are becoming clear: the first is that History is bringing back American Pickers and soon. The second is that Frank Fritz, despite stating he has a clear desire to return to his role on the longtime series, has not been asked back. This week, co-star Danielle Colby took to social media to share her complicated feelings on what happened leading to Fritz’s exit, also sharing her support of star Mike Wolfe. Now, Wolfe has reportedly shared his own support for Colby by liking her post on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy