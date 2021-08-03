New York City to Require Vaccinations to Dine Indoors

The US economy may be showing signs of recovering. But that hasn't damped support for a fourth stimulus check across the US. A petition on the website Change.org calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids is closing in on 3 million signatures. Congress, however, has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, with the goal of passing the legislation in the next few days before turning its attention to hammering out a budget reconciliation package over the coming months.