New York City to Require Vaccinations to Dine Indoors

By Ben Coley
fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City will start requiring proof of vaccination for indoor gatherings, including dining inside a restaurant, according to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. The mandate is part of a new program called the "Key to NYC Pass," and encompasses both workers and customers. Other activities such as gyms and entertainment venues also fall under the requirement. Vaccinations will be needed starting August 16, and enforcement of the new policy will begin September 13. Unvaccinated individuals will not have the option of showing a negative COVID test and will instead have to dine outdoors.

