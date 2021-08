St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars is urging citizens to get vaccinated. "The bottom line which cannot be legitimately refuted is that the vaccine is an effective tool in ending the Pandemic. For whatever reasons, we have not availed ourselves of this opportunity," Cedars wrote in a statement posted on the parish website today. "Therefore, I urge everyone who has not elected to receive the vaccine, to reconsider their decision. The consensus of the science/medical community predominates in favor of taking the vaccine. Indeed, vaccinations afford everyone the opportunity to exercise control over the virus as opposed to COVID-19 continuing to control us."