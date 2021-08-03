Cancel
Public Health

Healthcare staff face rising violence worldwide: WHO

Birmingham Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Over 2,700 attacks on healthcare workers and patients have been recorded in 17 countries or territories affected by conflicts since Dec. 2017, killing 700 people and injuring more than 2,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said here on Tuesday. Presenting the findings of the WHO's...

www.birminghamstar.com

