Lake County, FL

August 2021

fiscalrangers.com
 6 days ago

Lake County, FL watchdog blog FiscalRangers.com launches initiative to outsource city functions to control costs. Most cities in Lake County, FL keep escalating wage, benefit and pension costs each year, Thus this Lake County, FL fiscal watchdog is launching an initiative to demand cities start outsourcing various functions to control escalating costs. The day of constantly passing through 10% benefit costs and wages twice the CPI need to stop because increasing house valuations, plus high millage rates may cause some residents to lose homes due to excessive property tax bills. Most cities don't use performance metrics like businesses to identify excess spending, and that is needed also. Read more →

www.fiscalrangers.com

