Where Do Minnesota Vikings Fans Rank on List of NFL’s Drunkest Fans?

The NFL Combine is synonymous with the city of Indianapolis, but that could be changing soon, and the Minnesota Vikings would like to have a hand in changing the tradition. The organization is making a play to host the annual pre-draft event as early as 2023, per team exec Lester Bagley -- via Pro Football Talk -- becoming the second known club to seek the event. The Dallas Cowboys are the other, with owner Jerry Jones bidding for the combine to be held at his team's multibillion dollar headquarters in Frisco, TX, with the added option of also utilizing AT&T Stadium in a proposal that is quite the one-two punch.