‘The Streaming War’ is only a battle for those who make money off of it. For people like the average viewer, however, they can be a frustration. From an onslaught of free trials that turn into full-fledged subscriptions when you forget to cancel your membership to the services you don’t watch but cannot, for the life of you, click the cancel box on, watching movies at your house is expensive, terrifying, and at times, overwhelming. With no rhyme or reason for the curated selection and an algorithm that never quite shows you what you want, the quality of established properties goes down each time Netflix of Amazon throws nine figures at another new project. Luckily, there are other options hidden in plain sight.