Reaction pours in after AG's investigation finds Cuomo sexually harassed women

Statement From Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “This report highlights? unacceptable behavior by Governor Cuomo and his administration. As I said, when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the Governor must resign for the good of the state. Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor. Our highest elected offices must reflect the values and integrity that? they profess and? New Yorkers hold dear. I thank the Attorney General and her investigators for their thorough investigation.? I also wanted to give a special thank you to the courageous women who bravely stepped forward to shed light on this awful situation. We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”