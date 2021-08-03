Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Reaction pours in after AG's investigation finds Cuomo sexually harassed women

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatement From Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “This report highlights? unacceptable behavior by Governor Cuomo and his administration. As I said, when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the Governor must resign for the good of the state. Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor. Our highest elected offices must reflect the values and integrity that? they profess and? New Yorkers hold dear. I thank the Attorney General and her investigators for their thorough investigation.? I also wanted to give a special thank you to the courageous women who bravely stepped forward to shed light on this awful situation. We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Ortt
Person
Marc Molinaro
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Legislature#Senate#New Yorkers#Senate#Republican#General S#Ag James
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Cuomo wanted to ‘get drunk,’ ride motorcycle ‘into the mountains’ with a woman: AG James report

Gov. Cuomo once told one of his alleged sexual harassment victims that he wanted to “get drunk” with a woman and ride his motorcycle “into the mountains” with her, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 165-page blockbuster investigative report. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide who’s among the 11 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, recalled the eyebrow-raising comment ...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
Pennsylvania StateNewsweek

Dem Governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island Call on Cuomo to Resign

Four Democratic governors from neighboring states urge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resign from office. On Tuesday, Governors from New Jersey (Phil Murphy), Pennsylvania (Tom Wolf), Connecticut (Ned Lamont), and Rhode Island (Dan McKee) issued a joint statement following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.
Politicsbtrtoday.com

Andrew Cuomo is Out of Options

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decline is many months in the making. He’s got a resume chock full of questionable decisions and heinous actions. But chief among them was hiding nursing home death numbers last year during the peak of the COVID-19 surge in New York and retroactively trying to cover it up. That dovetailed with several accusations of sexual harassment from former employees. It was a shitstorm few politicians could’ve weathered, but Cuomo somehow managed it.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Read the Andrew Cuomo harassment report in full

An investigation has found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government, New York’s attorney general has announced.A five-month investigation conducted by two outside lawyers found that Mr Cuomo’s administration was a “hostile work environment” and was “rife with fear and intimidation”.“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference on Tuesday.She continued: “Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws.”The governor, who has continuously denied the allegations, appeared to reject renewed calls for his resignation saying “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed”.Read the report of the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by the attorney general hereAdditional reporting by the Associated Press
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo accuser and former lieutenant governor react to AG's report

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces possible impeachment, one of his accusers, and his former lieutenant governor, are speaking out about the attorney general's report. Ana Liss is one of the 11 women that the AG's report concluded that her accusations of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo were credible. "I feel...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Andrew Cuomo must 'do the right thing' and resign

In New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ’s third inaugural address, delivered in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty on Ellis Island, the governor declared, “When they write the history books, and they ask us, 'Well, what did you do in the face of anger and division? What did you do when people were disillusioned?' Let New York's answer be that in that defining moment we brought healing and light and hope and progress and action.”
Public SafetyWNYT

Trooper PBA Union president 'outraged and disgusted' at Cuomo allegations

As outlined in the attorney general's report, one of the women who was allegedly sexually harassed by the governor was a state trooper assigned to his private security detail. NYSTPBA President Tom Mungeer says he's "outraged and disgusted" that one of his members, who was tasked with guarding the governor and ensuring his safety could not enjoy the same sense of security in her own work environment.
PoliticsNew York Post

De Blasio again calls on Cuomo to step down after ‘troubling’ AG report

Mayor Bill de Blasio again called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down Tuesday, following the bombshell findings of Attorney General Tish James’ probe, which he called “disqualifying,” and “painful to hear.”. “The summary you just gave represents behavior that is unacceptable, unacceptable to anyone, especially in a public servant,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy