Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Emperor penguins headed for 'threatened' status under Endangered Species Act - they're at risk from climate change

By Stephanie Jenouvrier
newmilfordspectrum.com
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica’s coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there’s too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Sea Ice#Endangered Species Act#Threatened Species#The Federal Register#French#Terre Ad Lie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
Australiaearth.com

Invasive species have racked up $390 billion bill in Australia

Over the last six decades, invasive species have racked up $389.59 billion (US$298.58 billion) in costs for the Australian economy, according to researchers at Flinders University. The study authors say that without better investments, reporting, and coordinated interventions, the price of invasive pests will only get worse. Costs associated with...
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
AnimalsWired UK

Rats took over this Pacific island. Now drones are leading the fightback

When the people who would become the first Polynesian islanders ventured out into the remote Pacific some 3,000 years ago, they took three main animals with them; pigs, chickens, and dogs. Expanding their territory over the next few thousand years, from New Zealand north to Hawaii and east to Easter Islands, the Polynesians flourished.
EnvironmentMic

14,000 scientists warn of "untold suffering" if we fail to act on climate change

There are some phrases that should stop you in your tracks. The warning of a future that holds "untold suffering" is one of them. That is exactly what scientists from around the world are cautioning will happen if we don't take the threat of climate change seriously. In a paper published Wednesday in the journal BioScience, more than 14,000 scientists from 153 countries signed their name to research that warns of an incoming climate emergency.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Experts say heat wave cooked 1B marine animals to death

Temperatures reached as high as 116 degrees in the recent heat wave that overtook the Pacifc Northwest and Western regions of the Americas. An estimated 1 billion marine animals died in the Salish Sea off the coast of Vancouver during the heat wave. The numbers are projected to increase as...
AnimalsThe Guardian

The insect apocalypse: ‘Our world will grind to a halt without them’

I have been fascinated by insects all my life. One of my earliest memories is of finding, at the age of five or six, some stripy yellow-and-black caterpillars feeding on weeds in the school playground. I put them in my empty lunchbox, and took them home. Eventually they transformed into handsome magenta and black moths. This seemed like magic to me – and still does. I was hooked.
AnimalsNew York Post

Melting ice imperils 98 percent of Emperor penguin colonies by 2100

WASHINGTON — With climate change threatening the sea ice habitat of Emperor penguins, the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday announced a proposal to list the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. “The lifecycle of Emperor penguins is tied to having stable sea ice, which they need...
Animalssciencealert.com

Emperor Penguins on Pathway to 'Quasi-Extinction' This Century, Scientists Warn

Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica's coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there's too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.
Yosemite National Park, CAindybay.org

Sierra Nevada Red Fox Population Gains Endangered Species Act Protection

These secretive foxes live in remote, high mountains in the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges of California and Oregon. The Service is designating only the Sierra Nevada population, which ranges from Yosemite National Park to Kings Canyon National Park, as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act even though the species occurs in the Cascades to Mt. Hood in Oregon, where the animals face the same threats.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Guardian

Climate crisis: Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse

Climate scientists have detected warning signs of the collapse of the Gulf Stream, one of the planet’s main potential tipping points. The research found “an almost complete loss of stability over the last century” of the currents that researchers call the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). The currents are already at their slowest point in at least 1,600 years, but the new analysis shows they may be nearing a shutdown.
ScienceScience Now

Human-wildlife conflict under climate change

Human-wildlife conflict—defined here as direct interactions between humans and wildlife with adverse outcomes—costs the global economy billions of dollars annually, threatens human lives and livelihoods, and is a leading cause of biodiversity loss (1). These clashes largely stem from the co-occurrence of humans and wildlife seeking limited resources in shared landscapes and often has unforeseen consequences. For example, large carnivore species like leopards may prey upon livestock and disrupt human livelihoods, leading to retaliatory killings that can drive wildlife decline, zoonotic disease outbreaks, and child labor practices (2). As dire as these conflicts have been, climate change is intensifying human-wildlife conflict by exacerbating resource scarcity and forcing people and wildlife to share increasingly crowded spaces. Consequently, human-wildlife conflict is rising in frequency and severity, but the complex connections among climate dynamics, ecological dynamics, and social dynamics contributing to the heightened conflict have yet to be fully appreciated.
WildlifePhys.org

Examining the food chains controlling invasive marine species

A landmark scientific study involving marine biologists from Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Libya, Italy, Tunisia, the UK, the US and Malta documenting instances where native Mediterranean species have preyed upon two highly invasive marine fish—the Pacific red lionfish and the silver-cheeked toadfish—has just been published. Prof. Alan Deidun, coordinator of the Spot the Alien Fish citizen science campaign and resident academic within the Department of Geosciences of the Faculty of Science, is a co-author of such an extensive study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy