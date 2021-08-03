Cancel
Lax management leads to COVID-19 infections at Nanjing airport

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Lax daily management is the main reason for the COVID-19 cases at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport in east China's Jiangsu Province, said an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The airport failed to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control regulations issued...

