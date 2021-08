MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Rugby League World Cup scheduled to begin in October in England has been postponed to 2022. The news had been anticipated after Australia and New Zealand pulled out of the tournament two weeks ago after citing safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers initially vowed to proceed with the tournament but were forced to acknowledge defeat as all 16 National Rugby League clubs in Australia and New Zealand backed the decision. The tournament was scheduled to begin on October 23. Organizers will now try to avoid a direct scheduling clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which runs November 18 to December 21 next year in Qatar.