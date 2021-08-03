Cancel
Everett, WA

Every Green To Be Replaced At Walter Hall Golf Course After Supplier Error

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be rough playing Walter Hall Golf Course in south Everett through Labor Day as all of the greens are being replaced following a supplier error. We first told you about the issue last week. Last Wednesday the Everett City Council approved a settlement with a supplier who contributed to the issue. Monday we received a further explanation from the City via email from Communications Director Kimberley Cline.

