Fifty-seven of the United States’ leading medical organisations, representing millions of doctors and nurses, have called for the mandatory vaccination of all healthcare workers.“We call for all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against covid-19,” the groups said in a statement on Monday. “The health and safety of US workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”The joint statement comes as the US faces yet another surge of coronavirus infections, this time fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant. Since 1 July, the number of daily cases has quadrupled, according to...