New method to detect impact of sea level rise

Science Daily
 6 days ago

University of Adelaide scientists have developed a new simple, inexpensive and fast method to analyse sulfur isotopes, which can be used to help investigate chemical changes in environments such as oceans, and freshwater rivers and lakes. Published in Talanta, the research opens up potential for new environmental applications of the...

www.sciencedaily.com

ScienceInverse

The Earth’s core is even weirder than scientists realized

More than 5,000 kilometers beneath us, Earth’s solid metal inner core wasn’t discovered until 1936. Almost a century later, we’re still struggling to answer basic questions about when and how it first formed. These aren’t easy puzzles to solve. We can’t directly sample the inner core, so the key to...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
AstronomyPhys.org

Observatory in Chile takes highest-resolution measurements of asteroid surface temperatures ever obtained from earth

A close examination of the millimeter-wavelength emissions from the asteroid Psyche, which NASA intends to visit in 2026, has produced the first temperature map of the object, providing new insight into its surface properties. The findings, described in a paper published in Planetary Science Journal (PSJ) on August 5, are a step toward resolving the mystery of the origin of this unusual object, which has been thought by some to be a chunk of the core of an ill-fated protoplanet.
ScienceYubaNet

Major Atlantic ocean current system might be approaching critical threshold

The major Atlantic ocean current, to which also the Gulf stream belongs, may have been losing stability in the course of the last century. This is shown in a new study published in Nature Climate Change. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, transports warm water masses from the tropics northward at the ocean surface and cold water southward at the ocean bottom, which is most relevant for the relatively mild temperatures in Europe. Further, it influences weather systems worldwide. A potential collapse of this ocean current system could therefore have severe consequences.
EnvironmentScientific American

New Climate Report Will Detail Grim Future of Hotter, Extreme Weather and Rising Seas

The United Nations is poised to release the most confident and comprehensive assessment yet of global warming, including detailed estimates of how continued greenhouse-gas emissions will increase Earth’s sea levels and drive extreme weather in the coming years. Compiled by more than 200 scientists and approved by government representatives from 195 countries, the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will leave little doubt that humans are altering the way the planet functions — and that things will get much worse if governments do not take drastic action, say climate researchers interviewed by Nature.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Undersea rocks yield earthquake clues

Earthquakes shake and rattle the world every day. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has estimated the number of earthquakes at some half a million a year, with some 100,000 that can be felt, and about 100 that cause damage. Some of these powerful temblors have devastated nations, cutting short thousands of lives and costing billions of dollars for economic recovery.
ScienceEarth & Sky

Future sea level rise: When, where, how much?

Toward the end of the last Ice Age, mile-thick glaciers weighed down the land surface and then melted. Parts of New England and eastern Canada became inundated by water. Some lowlands flooded and formed inland basins like the Champlain Sea. Current sea level rise. Ten thousand years later, with seas...
Nature.com

Eruptive activity of the Santorini Volcano controlled by sea-level rise and fall

Sea-level change is thought to influence the frequencies of volcanic eruptions on glacial to interglacial timescales. However, the underlying physical processes and their importance relative to other influences (for example, magma recharge rates) remain poorly understood. Here we compare an approximately 360-kyr-long record of effusive and explosive eruptions from the flooded caldera volcano at Santorini (Greece) with a high-resolution sea-level record spanning the last four glacial–interglacial cycles. Numerical modelling shows that when the sea level falls by 40 m below the present-day level, the induced tensile stresses in the roof of the magma chamber of Santorini trigger dyke injections. As the sea level continues to fall to −70 or −80 m, the induced tensile stress spreads throughout the roof so that some dykes reach the surface to feed eruptions. Similarly, the volcanic activity gradually disappears after the sea level rises above −40 m. Synchronizing Santorini’s stratigraphy with the sea-level record using tephra layers in marine sediment cores shows that 208 out of 211 eruptions (both effusive and explosive) occurred during periods constrained by sea-level falls (below −40 m) and subsequent rises, suggesting a strong absolute sea-level control on the timing of eruptions on Santorini—a result that probably applies to many other volcanic islands around the world.
Environmentwildlife.org

Watch: Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge fights sea level rise

Staff at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge see the effects of climate change right in front of them in the form of sea level rise. Eventually, they know that if nothing is done, the marshes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore will all turn to open water. The problem is, the refuge is home to eagles, ospreys and dozens of other species, as well as many migratory birds that use the area as a stopover on their journeys. The landscape faces threats both from sea level rise, which takes away the marsh area and kills nearby trees, as well as the invasive grass phragmites threatens their habitats.
EnvironmentNPR

Who Pays When Sea Levels Rise?

Rising seas are threatening coastal communities around the world, which will need billions of dollars to protect themselves. It's clear the water is coming. What's not clear is who pays. This tension is playing out on the shoreline of San Francisco Bay, where the wealthiest companies in the world have...
Stony Brook, NYstonybrook.edu

Scientists Use New Method to Predict Precipitation Changes

STONY BROOK, NY, August 4, 2021 – Scientists studying global warming are able to project future spatial patterns of warming with confidence. However, changes and spatial patterns in precipitation are hard to predict. But now a study by researchers in Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) provides a new mathematical method to understand the physical causes of future regional precipitation changes, which has an impact on the environment, climate and many types of human activities worldwide. The method is described in a paper to be published in Communications Earth & Environment.
Earth ScienceEurekAlert

Sea levels influence eruptions on volcanic island

The rise and fall of sea levels influence the likelihood of volcanic eruptions on the Greek island of Santorini, new research led by Oxford Brookes University has discovered. Analysing the timings of eruptions over hundreds of thousands of years, the researchers found that a 40 metre fall in sea level is a crucial point beyond which eruptions are more likely to occur. The findings could have implications for millions of people living on volcanic islands around the world.
Environmentsyvnews.com

Measuring climate change by tracking sea levels | John Lindsey

I am often asked this question when I give my "climate change presentation" to community groups, service clubs or school classes: Should we in the United States continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while countries like China keep increasing theirs?. You see, China's greenhouse gas emissions exceed those of...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Persistent homology method to detect block structures in weighted networks

Unravelling the block structure of a network is critical for studying macroscopic features and community-level dynamics. The weighted stochastic block model (WSBM), a variation of the traditional stochastic block model, is designed for weighted networks, but it is not always optimal. We introduce a novel topological method to study the block structure of weighted networks by comparing their persistence diagrams. We found persistence diagrams of networks with different block structures show distinct features, sufficient to distinguish. Moreover, the overall characteristics are preserved even with more stochastic examples or modified hyperparameters. Finally, when random graphs whose latent block structure is unknown are tested, results from persistence diagram analysis are consistent with their weighted stochastic block model. Although this topological method cannot completely replace the original WSBM method for some reasons, it is worth to be investigated further.
ScienceNature.com

Detection of scorpion venom by optical circular dichroism method

Various efforts have been made to detect minimum amounts of any toxic materials in water or the neurotoxic effect of venom (Odontobuthus Doriae Scorpion) in the human’s blood serum nerve by high-sensitivity, accurate, and low-cost sensors in order to enhance life style. Therefore, the present study was done to investigate reliability of two-dimensional plasmonic structure and circular dichroism (CD) in toxic samples in order to measure and determine venom concentrations and its neurotoxic effect on humans҆ blood serum Neurotransmitter analytes. Our results confirmed dependency of CD signal to neurotoxic effect of venom concentrations and good sensitivity of this sensor with the help of achiral plasmonic structure.
EnvironmentPhys.org

New method to solve the plastics sustainability problem

Plastics sustainability has come a long way in recent years thanks in large part to scientific advances. But even as plastics become more and more environmentally friendly, the world continues to be polluted as many industries rely on them for their widely used products. The latest research from Dr. Junpeng...

