Law Enforcement

Police officer dies following shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say

Wrcbtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer died Tuesday after shots were fired outside the Pentagon building, according to three law enforcement sources. The exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear and Pentagon officials offered little clarity during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to reporters, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse repeatedly declined to provide substantive details about what occurred and would not confirm or deny reports that an officer had died, citing an ongoing investigation.

