Public Health

Healthcare staff face rising violence worldwide: WHO

omahanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Over 2,700 attacks on healthcare workers and patients have been recorded in 17 countries or territories affected by conflicts since Dec. 2017, killing 700 people and injuring more than 2,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said here on Tuesday. Presenting the findings of the WHO's...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

OSF Healthcare requiring employees get vaccinated as cases rise

OSF Healthcare announced last week that they will require all their employees, mission partners, as they call them, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Leadership says that they “thoughtfully” made this decision based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mike Cruz, M.D., OSF’s Chief Operating Officer says. “As health care providers, it is our ethical obligation to be vigilant about the safety of our patients.” He goes on that, “Vaccinations are credited with the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases across the country and throughout our Ministry, and we firmly believe that vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to keep our patients and Mission Partners safe.” Hundreds of healthcare workers in the U.S. have quit or been fired after being forced to be inoculated against COVID-19. U.S. COVID cases have been gaining in the last 3 weeks, and some projections say the Delta variant will continue to gain steam through summer and fall. The way the Delta variant is transmitted is the same— it is inhaled, usually in indoor spaces — but is thought to be twice as contagious as the original virus.
Appling Healthcare adjusts COVID-19 policies as case numbers rise

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area hospitals and other facilities have tightened restrictions on visitors again as COVID-19 case numbers start to rise again. At Appling Healthcare, they say they’ve had to adjust visitation and other protocols as COVID case numbers change. A new set of doors inside the...
'Alarmed by violence against children in Afghanistan'

New York [US], August 4 (ANI): UNICEF is alarmed by the escalating violence against children in Afghanistan, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative Herve Ludovic De Lys said on Wednesday. This statement comes in the backdrop of flogging a teenage boy by an anti-government group. "UNICEF is extremely concerned about the escalation of...
The Independent

Government must set up Covid vaccine centres at university campuses, says Labour

Boris Johnson’s government must set up vaccine centres at university campuses across the country to make sure more students get double jabbed by the autumn, says Labour.The government’s reported plan to enforce mandatory jabs for students before they can return to lectures or halls has triggered a fierce backlash, with student unions branding the idea “hugely discriminatory”.Mr Johnson said to have been “raging” comparatively low levels of take-up of vaccines among younger Britons, and No 10 has not ruled out a requirement for proof of double-jabbed status for students. Labour said banning unvaccinated students would be a “barrier to learning”. Kate Green,...
WHO calls for moratorium on booster COVID-19 vaccine shots

Geneva [Switzerland], August 4 (ANI): WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the global body is calling for a moratorium on booster COVID-19 vaccine shots until the end of September to ensure equitable access to vaccines. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Tedros said, "WHO is calling for a moratorium...
COVID: UK health workers under attack from online abusers over vaccination

Health practitioners are signalling for an end to the online abuse aimed at doctors and nurses during the pandemic, especially from anti-vaxxers. A letter has been signed by groups including the Royal College of Midwives, Unison, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the NHS Confederation, the British Medical Association, and the Royal College of Nursing.
Healthcare facilities feel the impact of COVID cases rising

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As cases of COVID climb in Northwest Florida, we're learning even our healthcare facilities are feeling the impact. Channel 3 spoke with leaders at Community Health Northwest Florida about the challenges they're facing. Leaders are saying like restaurants, they're experiencing staffing issues and positive cases. The reopening...
Vaccine hesitancy rising among healthcare workers

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID cases begin to rise, medical professionals are getting louder in their pleas for people to get vaccinated. The search to bust myths and persuade people to take the shot is not just for outsiders, it’s also for those within their own ranks. Vaccine hesitancy is an issue in all kinds of industries, including the healthcare industry.
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Daily Mail

Unlocking on July 19 is a 'dangerous and unethical experiment', warn 122 scientists and doctors including high profile SAGE members — as NHS already starts cancelling operations to cope with Covid surge

More than 100 top scientists and doctors have accused Boris Johnson of conducting a 'dangerous and unethical experiment' by pressing on with July 19's unlocking. In a letter in The Lancet, the experts have demanded the Government reconsider its plan to abandon all restrictions in England this month, describing it as 'premature'.
Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

