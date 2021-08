“When I returned from college, I did some auditioning in New York. I came to the decision that that was not the life for me – performing in New York. That was really hard because it was almost like I was giving up on my dream, but, at that point, it was something that I wasn’t totally 100% committed to in my gut. That was a tough turning point for me because I was still very young. In hindsight, I could’ve gone for it, but life has been beautiful since so I know it was the right decision. It was a gut decision. I had an opportunity available to me, a good job where I could stay with my family in Alabama and yet still do some performing here. It really did work out like it was supposed to be.” – Leigh Sherer Seirafi, Miss Alabama 1995, from Jasper.