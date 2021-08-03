Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego-based Lawn Love Acquired in Cash and Stock Deal

By Fred Grier
San Diego Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawnStarter, an Austin-based provider of on-demand lawn and outdoor care, is acquiring San Diego-based Lawn Love in a cash-and-stock deal. The two companies will continue to operate under their brand names, with Steve Corcoran becoming CEO of the merged companies and Austin remaining the headquarters. Financial terms were not disclosed.

