Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to improve your dog-walking experience

This month, we’re showing some extra love to our furry friends, dogs. I, personally, don’t have my own loyal companion, but my sister has just gotten a new puppy and let me tell you, the amount of walks she has to take the little fur ball on is exhausting. By walk number four of the day, she’s bored of passing the time talking on the phone or listening to the same songs over and over. So, being the amazing sister that I am, I have taken it upon myself to make a playlist to help keep these walks feeling less like a chore and more like a reward. Something upbeat and funky for the daytime, but also calm and relaxing for those sunset strolls. Something with tempo changes to build up a sweat and a good bass to hit each step to; we’ve got it all. And dog or not, Benicia is a walking town! So grab your sunglasses and headphones and get ready to walk it out and rock it out.