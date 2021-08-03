Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips to improve your dog-walking experience

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking to improve your dog-walking experience? Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today with tips to improve some of the biggest mistakes you may be making when it comes to walking your dog. 1. Pre-walk Conditioning. – Don’t cue excitement (“wanna go for a walk!?!”) –...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Walking#Your Dog#Dog Walking#Indy Dog Whisperer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Posted by
Shore News Network

Tiny Puppy Chained up in a parking lot rescued

A rescue received a call about a small puppy being chained up in a parking lot. The poor puppy had such sad and lonely eyes. The owners of the parking lot had their watchdog die and adopted a puppy to replace him. The sad puppy was rescued and freed from the chain around his neck.
Petscountryliving.com

Can you give your dogs ice cubes? Vets address popular myth

Can you give dogs ice cubes during a heatwave? With temperatures continuing to soar around the UK, vets have addressed the viral social media posts claiming it can be dangerous for pups. According to Dave Leicester, head of telehealth at Vets Now, ice cubes can be used to help dogs...
Petsmilwaukeemag.com

A Vet-Approved Guide to Working Out With Your Dog

WANT TO GET your pup involved in your fitness regimen? Rebecca Feiring, a veterinarian and owner of Happy Home Veterinary Care, says exercising with a pet can be a valuable bonding experience. Here are her tips for getting the most out of the experience. 1. Choose the Right Workout. Several...
Petscountryliving.com

How to improve your dog's recall: 6 do's and don'ts

Teaching a dog recall is an important step in their development. Training your dog to come back to you when they are called makes walks, playtime and downtime safer and easier, as well as strengthening the pet-owner bond. So, how can you improve your dog's recall?. “Training a strong recall...
Petsdidyouknowcars.com

Tips For Travelling With A Dog In Your Car

Most dogs love to go for a ride in the car. Believe it or not, dogs actually love to be with their owners more than just being in the car, which can be a lot of fun as long as you keep your pup safe as he rides. Just remember that it’s important to keep your dog from being a distraction as you drive, which can mean having him ride in a dog car seat or the cargo hold. Here are a few tips to help you travel with your dog safely.
Petsroguevalleymagazine.com

Is Your Dog Walking You Or Are You Walking Your Dog?

Dogs and leash walking go hand in hand, pun intended. Most people feel their dog’s pull of excitement about what’s ahead. But some dogs lag behind and even stop walking altogether. If you feel like you’re dragging your dog, don’t assume she’s stubborn or lazy. Instead, it could be her way of telling you she’s in pain.
petguide.com

5 Books To Help Improve Communication With Your Dog

Do you speak fluent dog? If you need help finding the right way to communication with your dog, pick up these books that help break the language barrier. “Do you understand me?” This is a question that pet parents – and their dogs – ask themselves all the time. One of the biggest obstacles dog owners and their dogs face is the lack of communication or misunderstand what each other is trying to say. But communication isn’t just verbal – it’s also physical and emotional. Learning more about how your dog communicates will guide you to strengthening your bond with your dog.
Petspawtracks.com

7 safety tips for taking your dog on a camping trip

Packing up spontaneously and hitting the road with your four-legged friend might sound like a blast, but camping with your dog requires some planning, including shopping for the right hiking gear. Not only does this ensure you’ll have the best time possible, but it keeps both you and your best buddy feeling secure and content. Camping safety with dogs is essential.
Benicia, CAbeniciamagazine.com

Dog Walking Playlist

This month, we’re showing some extra love to our furry friends, dogs. I, personally, don’t have my own loyal companion, but my sister has just gotten a new puppy and let me tell you, the amount of walks she has to take the little fur ball on is exhausting. By walk number four of the day, she’s bored of passing the time talking on the phone or listening to the same songs over and over. So, being the amazing sister that I am, I have taken it upon myself to make a playlist to help keep these walks feeling less like a chore and more like a reward. Something upbeat and funky for the daytime, but also calm and relaxing for those sunset strolls. Something with tempo changes to build up a sweat and a good bass to hit each step to; we’ve got it all. And dog or not, Benicia is a walking town! So grab your sunglasses and headphones and get ready to walk it out and rock it out.
Petscountryliving.com

6 common mistakes owners make when walking their dogs

Walking our dogs is an enjoyable bonding activity, but some common errors can make it less fun for other pups, ramblers and farmers. From not closing gates to poor recall training, it's vital to avoid the mistakes pet owners make when dog walking. Previous research conducted by Forthglade found that...
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
Animals101 WIXX

Dog And Bear Caught Playing On Camera:

As a dog owner, to see this video would FREAK me out so much! The story came out of Vermont. While a woman was cooking dinner in the kitchen, she let her dog outside to run around. A neighbor called to let her know that her German Shepherd and a Bear were running around and playing in the back yard! By the time she got there, the bear (although large, considered a juvenile) was gone. She did have a RING camera though. And sure enough, she found the footage to back up the story! The full article is here.

Comments / 1

Community Policy