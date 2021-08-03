2 seriously injured after Monday crash involving postal van on Cleveland Highway

A Clermont man was charged with reckless driving Monday, Aug. 2, after his truck sideswiped a U.S. Postal Service maintenance van in North Hall, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Allie Lee Small, 60, also faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and serious injury by vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor said about 10:40 a.m. on Monday Small was driving a Dodge truck heading north on Cleveland Highway near Walden Pond Road. Taylor said Small crossed the center line and sideswiped a postal maintenance van driven by Michael Johnson, 60, of Loganville.

Small’s truck then hit a Toyota Camry head-on before overturning on its side on the shoulder of the road, Taylor said. A Ford Crown Victoria driven by Johnathon Parks, 32, of Cleveland, also struck the Camry when the car rotated into the road.

The driver of the Camry, Peter Collins, 61, of Cleveland, and his front-seat passenger, Ryan Anderson, 37, of Cleveland, were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries. Collins’ backseat passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was transported with minor injuries.

Small was also transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with minor injuries.

Parks suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, and his two passengers were uninjured. Johnson, the driver of the postal van, was not injured.

Small was taken to the Hall County Jail after his discharge from the hospital.

The road was blocked for more than an hour during the crash investigation.