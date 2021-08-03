Cancel
Ojai, CA

Ojai Playwrights Conference New Works Festival

By Charles Donelan
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsistently engaged in the development of Tony winners like the musical Fun Home and Pulitzer finalists such as Other Desert Cities, Robert Egan’s Ojai Playwrights Conference has earned a reputation as the best such program in the west, perhaps the world. Past participants rave about the “fiercely creative environment” at the conference’s Besant Hill School campus in Ojai, and about the way in which the program “chooses work that is provocative and risky.”

