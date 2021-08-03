WESTFIELD: Thomas Mark Wingate, 61, passed away on August 1, 2021 at home after a long-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Springfield on March 30, 1960 to parents Robert and Lucille (Pioretta) Wingate. Tom was a 1978 honor graduate of Westfield High and a 1980 honor graduate of the University of Hartford, Ward School of Electronics. Tom started his career at Comark, then on to the Post Office Bulk Mail Center for 29 years and most recently to Coca-Cola of Northampton. Tom enjoyed being with his sons coaching and watching every sport they participated in. He later joined an adult hockey team. He enjoyed remodeling his home and fixing anything electronic. Most recently he and Kathy enjoyed their time at Congamond Lake with their “Southwick Friends” making many memories. In 2016 he was named a “Walk Hero” for the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund. Tom, his brother Steve and Dave Johnson walked 13 miles to Copley Square. In 2017 Tom and Steve did a repeat. Tom’s picture poster was the 21st mile marker.