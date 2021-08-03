Authorities searching for missing Mooreville girl

TUPELO - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Juvenile Alert for a girl last seen in Lee County.

Haley Marian Patterson, 16, was last seen July 10 around 229 County Road 1595 in the Mooreville community. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up lightweight cloth jacket, gray sweat pants and white shoes.

She is described as a white female, 5' 4" tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has dyed platinum blond hair and blue eyes.

Patterson is believed to be in the company of Joshua Rayman, 37, based on a Snapchat video posted to her account the day she went missing. He is described as a white male, 5' 9" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be traveling in a white 2005 Chevy Tahoe bearing Mississippi license plate MIC 9467.

Anyone with information on Patterson's whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-432-2623 or MBI agent Chaz Kennedy at 662-808-2400.