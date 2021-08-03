Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooreville, MS

Authorities searching for missing Mooreville girl

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBsWs_0bGUKcj800

TUPELO - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Juvenile Alert for a girl last seen in Lee County.

Haley Marian Patterson, 16, was last seen July 10 around 229 County Road 1595 in the Mooreville community. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up lightweight cloth jacket, gray sweat pants and white shoes.

She is described as a white female, 5' 4" tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has dyed platinum blond hair and blue eyes.

Patterson is believed to be in the company of Joshua Rayman, 37, based on a Snapchat video posted to her account the day she went missing. He is described as a white male, 5' 9" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be traveling in a white 2005 Chevy Tahoe bearing Mississippi license plate MIC 9467.

Anyone with information on Patterson's whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-432-2623 or MBI agent Chaz Kennedy at 662-808-2400.

Comments / 3

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
5K+
Followers
274
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Mooreville, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Mooreville, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
County
Lee County, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Brown Hair#Chevy#Mbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Now what? Texas Democrats have a very hard choice to make

(CNN) — On Friday at midnight, the Texas legislature's special session -- the one in which Democrats fled the state in order to keep a stringent voting bill from being passed -- will come to a close. On Saturday at noon, the next special session of the legislature will open.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

MADRID (AP) — Keeping Lionel Messi would be risky for Barcelona and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future, president Joan Laporta said Friday. Laporta blamed Barcelona’s previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s new contract...

Comments / 3

Community Policy