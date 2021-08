We’re right on the cusp of August 2021 which means the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be over soon and we K-drama lovers can get back to our regularly scheduled programming. The big new drama premiering in August is definitely tvN rom-com Hometown Cha Cha Cha (Seaside Village Cha Cha Cha) starring Kim Sun Ho and Shin Mina and that’s the one on my to-watch list. I do hope the drama is good and gets good ratings, because otherwise we may be hearing a lot of moaning from Kim Sun Ho’s fandom. I am so bemused by Kim Sun Ho’s crazy ardent fanbase because he’s fantastic for sure as an actor and personality but hardly the second coming of K-drama Jesus the way his most diehard fans discuss his talent. Shin Mina has been acting for two decades and remains a solid actress with lovely charisma but a hit and miss track record with dramas so this pairing on paper has all the makings of a chemistry laden couple but can fall flat on execution and script. The latest two sets of individual drama stills continue to make them look so comfortable in the seaside village setting and the dimples continue to enchant.