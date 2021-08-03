Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Automated detection of retinal exudates and drusen in ultra-widefield fundus images based on deep learning

By Zhongwen Li
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetinal exudates and/or drusen (RED) can be signs of many fundus diseases that can lead to irreversible vision loss. Early detection and treatment of these diseases are critical for improving vision prognosis. However, manual RED screening on a large scale is time-consuming and labour-intensive. Here, we aim to develop and assess a deep learning system for automated detection of RED using ultra-widefield fundus (UWF) images.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Drusen#Red#Zoc#Uwf#Sonka M Retinal#Ieee#Suttorp Schulten Ms#Witkamp L#Hoyng Cb#Biomed Opt Express#Ferris Fr#Klein Re#Cas#Coram M#Bacherini D#Cochrane Database Syst#Lancet 2018#Blumenkranz Ms#Grosvenor Dm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Deep learning of contagion dynamics on complex networks

Forecasting the evolution of contagion dynamics is still an open problem to which mechanistic models only offer a partial answer. To remain mathematically or computationally tractable, these models must rely on simplifying assumptions, thereby limiting the quantitative accuracy of their predictions and the complexity of the dynamics they can model. Here, we propose a complementary approach based on deep learning where effective local mechanisms governing a dynamic on a network are learned from time series data. Our graph neural network architecture makes very few assumptions about the dynamics, and we demonstrate its accuracy using different contagion dynamics of increasing complexity. By allowing simulations on arbitrary network structures, our approach makes it possible to explore the properties of the learned dynamics beyond the training data. Finally, we illustrate the applicability of our approach using real data of the COVID-19 outbreak in Spain. Our results demonstrate how deep learning offers a new and complementary perspective to build effective models of contagion dynamics on networks.
AgricultureNature.com

Automated stomata detection in oil palm with convolutional neural network

Stomatal density is an important trait for breeding selection of drought tolerant oil palms; however, its measurement is extremely tedious. To accelerate this process, we developed an automated system. Leaf samples from 128 palms ranging from nursery (1 years old), juvenile (2–3 years old) and mature (> 10 years old) were collected to build an oil palm specific stomata detection model. Micrographs were split into tiles, then used to train a stomata object detection convolutional neural network model through transfer learning. The detection model was then tested on leaf samples acquired from three independent oil palm populations of young seedlings (A), juveniles (B) and productive adults (C). The detection accuracy, measured in precision and recall, was 98.00% and 99.50% for set A, 99.70% and 97.65% for set B, and 99.55% and 99.62% for set C, respectively. The detection model was cross-applied to another set of adult palms using stomata images taken with a different microscope and under different conditions (D), resulting in precision and recall accuracy of 99.72% and 96.88%, respectively. This indicates that the model built generalized well, in addition has high transferability. With the completion of this detection model, stomatal density measurement can be accelerated. This in turn will accelerate the breeding selection for drought tolerance.
ComputersNature.com

A database and deep learning toolbox for noise-optimized, generalized spike inference from calcium imaging

Inference of action potentials (‘spikes’) from neuronal calcium signals is complicated by the scarcity of simultaneous measurements of action potentials and calcium signals (‘ground truth’). In this study, we compiled a large, diverse ground truth database from publicly available and newly performed recordings in zebrafish and mice covering a broad range of calcium indicators, cell types and signal-to-noise ratios, comprising a total of more than 35 recording hours from 298 neurons. We developed an algorithm for spike inference (termed CASCADE) that is based on supervised deep networks, takes advantage of the ground truth database, infers absolute spike rates and outperforms existing model-based algorithms. To optimize performance for unseen imaging data, CASCADE retrains itself by resampling ground truth data to match the respective sampling rate and noise level; therefore, no parameters need to be adjusted by the user. In addition, we developed systematic performance assessments for unseen data, openly released a resource toolbox and provide a user-friendly cloud-based implementation.
Weight LossNature.com

A deep-learning method using computed tomography scout images for estimating patient body weight

Body weight is an indispensable parameter for determination of contrast medium dose, appropriate drug dosing, or management of radiation dose. However, we cannot always determine the accurate patient body weight at the time of computed tomography (CT) scanning, especially in emergency care. Time-efficient methods to estimate body weight with high accuracy before diagnostic CT scans currently do not exist. In this study, on the basis of 1831 chest and 519 abdominal CT scout images with the corresponding body weights, we developed and evaluated deep-learning models capable of automatically predicting body weight from CT scout images. In the model performance assessment, there were strong correlations between the actual and predicted body weights in both chest (ρ = 0.947, p < 0.001) and abdominal datasets (ρ = 0.869, p < 0.001). The mean absolute errors were 2.75 kg and 4.77 kg for the chest and abdominal datasets, respectively. Our proposed method with deep learning is useful for estimating body weights from CT scout images with clinically acceptable accuracy and potentially could be useful for determining the contrast medium dose and CT dose management in adult patients with unknown body weight.
Coding & ProgrammingNature.com

Quantum compiling by deep reinforcement learning

The general problem of quantum compiling is to approximate any unitary transformation that describes the quantum computation as a sequence of elements selected from a finite base of universal quantum gates. The Solovay-Kitaev theorem guarantees the existence of such an approximating sequence. Though, the solutions to the quantum compiling problem suffer from a tradeoff between the length of the sequences, the precompilation time, and the execution time. Traditional approaches are time-consuming, unsuitable to be employed during computation. Here, we propose a deep reinforcement learning method as an alternative strategy, which requires a single precompilation procedure to learn a general strategy to approximate single-qubit unitaries. We show that this approach reduces the overall execution time, improving the tradeoff between the length of the sequence and execution time, potentially allowing real-time operations.
CancerNature.com

Improving prediction accuracy in acute myeloid leukaemia: micro-environment, immune and metabolic models

Predicting the fate of someone with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at diagnosis is challenging [1, 2]. We recently reviewed several of these complexities in achieving accurate and precise estimates of outcomes in LEUKAEMIA [3]. Initial prediction efforts focused on clinical and laboratory co-variates such as WBC, percentage or numbers of myeloblasts and histology [4]. Cytogenetics data were soon added [5]. Most recently, data from studies of mutation topography, typically detected by targeted or next-generation sequencing (NGS), were added often displacing prior predictive co-variates. For example, the 2017 European Leukemia Net (ELN) model includes only data on cytogenetics and mutation topography. Predictive models using the expression pattern of genes related to leukaemia cell stemness are also reported [6]. Also new is the use of data from measurable residual disease (MRD)-testing but these data are not applicable to predicting outcomes at diagnosis [7]. The most recent predictive models divide persons with AML into more than 15 cohorts with statistically different prognoses [8,9,10]. Is this a clinically manageable number of predictive cohorts and are there convincing data these classifications are improving outcomes of persons with AML? Data so far show only a modest impact, if any [11]. For example, data from the US Surveillance and End Results (SEER) dataset indicate only a 10% 5-year survival improvement since 1999 (https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html).
ScienceNature.com

Hydrogen-rich water reduced oxidative stress and renal fibrosis in rats with unilateral ureteral obstruction

Congenital obstructive nephropathy (CKD) is commonly implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic kidney disease occurring in the pediatric and adolescent age groups and the release of reactive oxygen species contribute to the worsening of renal fibrosis. Molecular hydrogen (H2) protects against tissue injury by reducing oxidative stress. We evaluated the efficacy of oral H2-rich water (HW) intake in preventing unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO)-induced renal injury in rats.
CancerNature.com

Plasma cells expression from smouldering myeloma to myeloma reveals the importance of the PRC2 complex, cell cycle progression, and the divergent evolutionary pathways within the different molecular subgroups

Sequencing studies have shed some light on the pathogenesis of progression from smouldering multiple myeloma (SMM) and symptomatic multiple myeloma (MM). Given the scarcity of smouldering samples, little data are available to determine which translational programmes are dysregulated and whether the mechanisms of progression are uniform across the main molecular subgroups. In this work, we investigated 223 SMM and 1348 MM samples from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) for which we had gene expression profiling (GEP). Patients were analysed by TC-7 subgroup for gene expression changes between SMM and MM. Among the commonly dysregulated genes in each subgroup, PHF19 and EZH2 highlight the importance of the PRC2.1 complex. We show that subgroup specific differences exist even at the SMM stage of disease with different biological features driving progression within each TC molecular subgroup. These data suggest that MMSET SMM has already transformed, but that the other precursor diseases are distinct clinical entities from their symptomatic counterpart.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

White matter tract-specific alterations in patients with primary restless legs syndrome

Prior diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) studies have investigated white matter (WM) changes in patients with primary restless legs syndrome (RLS), but the results were inconsistent. Here, we proposed using tract-specific statistical analysis (TSSA) to find alterations in specific WM tracts to clarify the pathophysiological mechanisms of RLS. We enrolled 30 patients with RLS and 31 age- and sex- matched controls who underwent brain magnetic resonance imaging, neuropsychological tests, and polysomnography. Fractional anisotropy (FA) maps obtained from whole-brain diffusion tensor imaging and TSSA were used to localize WM changes in patients with RLS. Subsequently, a comparison of FA values for each tract between patients and controls was performed. The associations between FA values and clinical, polysomnographic, and neuropsychological parameters in RLS patients were assessed. RLS patients demonstrated decreased FA values in the left corticospinal tract (CST) and cingulum, and in the right anterior thalamic radiation (ATR) and inferior fronto-occipital fasciculus (IFO). Patients’ attention/executive function and visual memory scores positively correlated with FA values in the right ATR, and anxiety levels negatively correlated with FA values in the right IFO. Additionally, the number of periodic leg movements and movement arousal index were negatively correlated with FA values in the left CST. The TSSA method identified previously unknown tract-specific alterations in patients with RLS and significant associations with distinct clinical manifestations of RLS.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tunable heat shock protein-mediated NK cell responses are orchestrated by STAT1 in Antigen Presenting Cells

The release of Heat Shock Proteins (HSPs) from aberrant cells can initiate immune responses following engagement of the HSPs with antigen presenting cells (APCs). This is an important mechanism for cancer immunosurveillance and can also be modeled by vaccination with HSPs through various routes, targeting specific APCs expressing the HSP receptor CD91. Immunological outcomes can be varied as a result of the broad expression of CD91 in different dendritic cell and macrophage populations. We investigated the cellular response of different APCs to the prototypical immunogenic HSP, gp96, in the context of Th1 immunity. Although APCs generally express similar levels of the HSP receptor CD91, we uncovered APC-distinct, downstream signaling pathways activating STAT1, and differential STAT1 induced genes. As a result of this differential and unique signaling we determined that gp96-activated macrophages, but not DCs are capable of activating NK cells to produce IFN-\(\gamma\). These data demonstrate that different APC subsets elicit unique intracellular signaling responses to HSPs which result in different patterns of downstream cellular activation and immune responses. Collectively this provides a novel tunable and autochthonous immune response to extracellular HSPs which has important implications on the development of immunity to cancer and infectious disease, as well as homeostasis.
ScienceNature.com

Quantitative analysis of speckle-based X-ray dark-field imaging using numerical wave-optics simulations

The dark-field signal measures the small-angle scattering strength and provides complementary diagnostic information. This is of particular interest for lung imaging due to the pronounced small-angle scatter from the alveolar microstructure. However, most dark-field imaging techniques are relatively complex, dose-inefficient, and require sophisticated optics and highly coherent X-ray sources. Speckle-based imaging promises to overcome these limitations due to its simple and versatile setup, only requiring the addition of a random phase modulator to conventional X-ray equipment. We investigated quantitatively the influence of sample structure, setup geometry, and source energy on the dark-field signal in speckle-based X-ray imaging with wave-optics simulations for ensembles of micro-spheres. We show that the dark-field signal is accurately predicted via a model originally derived for grating interferometry when using the mean frequency of the speckle pattern power spectral density as the characteristic speckle size. The size directly reflects the correlation length of the diffuser surface and did not change with energy or propagation distance within the near-field. The dark-field signal had a distinct dependence on sample structure and setup geometry but was also affected by beam hardening-induced modifications of the visibility spectrum. This study quantitatively demonstrates the behavior of the dark-field signal in speckle-based X-ray imaging.
Energy IndustryNature.com

High thermoelectric performance enabled by convergence of nested conduction bands in PbBiSe with low thermal conductivity

Thermoelectrics enable waste heat recovery, holding promises in relieving energy and environmental crisis. Lillianite materials have been long-term ignored due to low thermoelectric efficiency. Herein we report the discovery of superior thermoelectric performance in Pb7Bi4Se13 based lillianites, with a peak figure of merit, zT of 1.35 at 800 K and a high average zT of 0.92 (450–800 K). A unique quality factor is established to predict and evaluate thermoelectric performances. It considers both band nonparabolicity and band gaps, commonly negligible in conventional quality factors. Such appealing performance is attributed to the convergence of effectively nested conduction bands, providing a high number of valley degeneracy, and a low thermal conductivity, stemming from large lattice anharmonicity, low-frequency localized Einstein modes and the coexistence of high-density moiré fringes and nanoscale defects. This work rekindles the vision that Pb7Bi4Se13 based lillianites are promising candidates for highly efficient thermoelectric energy conversion.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Metagenomic analysis revealed the potential role of gut microbiome in gout

Emerging evidence indicates an association between gut microbiome and arthritis diseases including gout. However, how and which gut bacteria affect host urate degradation and inflammation in gout remains unclear. Here we performed a metagenome analysis on 307 fecal samples from 102 gout patients and 86 healthy controls. Gout metagenomes significantly differed from those of healthy controls. The relative abundances of Prevotella, Fusobacterium, and Bacteroides were increased in gout, whereas those of Enterobacteriaceae and butyrate-producing species were decreased. Functionally, gout patients had greater abundances for genes in fructose, mannose metabolism and lipid A biosynthesis, and lower for genes in urate degradation and short chain fatty acid production. A three-pronged association between metagenomic species, functions and clinical parameters revealed that decreased abundances of species in Enterobacteriaceae were associated with reduced amino acid metabolism and environmental sensing, which together contribute to increased serum uric acid and C-reactive protein levels in gout. A random forest classifier based on three gut microbial genes showed high predictivity for gout in both discovery and validation cohorts (0.91 and 0.80 accuracy), with high specificity in the context of other chronic disorders. Longitudinal analysis showed that uric-acid-lowering and anti-inflammatory drugs partially restored gut microbiota after 24-week treatment. Comparative analysis with obesity, type 2 diabetes, ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis indicated that gout metagenomes were more similar to those of autoimmune than metabolic diseases. Our results suggest that gut dysbiosis was associated with dysregulated host urate degradation and systemic inflammation and may be used as non-invasive diagnostic markers for gout.
ScienceNature.com

Multi-loop atomic Sagnac interferometry

The sensitivity of light and matter-wave interferometers to rotations is based on the Sagnac effect and increases with the area enclosed by the interferometer. In the case of light, the latter can be enlarged by forming multiple fibre loops, whereas the equivalent for matter-wave interferometers remains an experimental challenge. We present a concept for a multi-loop atom interferometer with a scalable area formed by light pulses. Our method will offer sensitivities as high as \(2\times 10^{-11}\) rad/s at 1 s in combination with the respective long-term stability as required for Earth rotation monitoring.
ScienceNature.com

High-accuracy source-independent radiometric calibration with low complexity for infrared photonic sensors

Radiometric calibration (RC) is an essential solution to guarantee measurements from infrared photonic sensors with certain accuracy, the main task of which is to determine the radiometric responsivity of sensor and usually be solved by comparing with some radiation source (i.e., blackbody), called source-based RC (SBRC). In addition to the complexity in manufacture, the nonideal characteristics of an available source will inevitably introduce unexpected uncertainties to reduce the final calibration accuracy by around 0.2–0.5 K in SBRC. Therefore, we propose an original source-independent RC (SIRC) principle based on modeling instead of comparing for SBRC, where the incident background radiation to detector, as a dominated factor influencing the responsivity characteristics of a photonic sensor, is modeled to implement RC for both two fundamental types (photoconductive and photovoltaic) of HgCdTe photonic detectors. The SIRC merely requires the temperature information of main components of a sensor other than some complex source and its assembly, and provides a traceable way at lower uncertainty costs relative to the traditional SBRC. The SIRC is being implemented in Fengyun-2 satellites since 2019, which ensures a long-term stable service of Chinese geostationary meteorological satellites for the global observation system under the framework of World Meteorological Organization. Moreover, a 20-year-period traceable Fengyun-2 dataset to be recalibrated with SIRC will benefit the further climate applications.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Dysregulation of lncRNAs in autoimmune neuropathies

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) and Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) are inflammatory neuropathies with different clinical courses but similar underlying mechanisms. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) might affect pathogenesis of these conditions. In the current project, we have selected HULC, PVT1, MEG3, SPRY4-IT1, LINC-ROR and DSCAM-AS1 lncRNAs to appraise their transcript levels in the circulation of CIDP and GBS cases versus controls. Expression of HULC was higher in CIDP patients compared with healthy persons (Ratio of mean expression (RME) = 7.62, SE = 0.72, P < 0.001). While expression of this lncRNA was not different between female CIDP cases and female controls, its expression was higher in male CIDP cases compared with male controls (RME = 13.50, SE = 0.98, P < 0.001). Similarly, expression of HULC was higher in total GBS cases compared with healthy persons (RME = 4.57, SE = 0.65, P < 0.001) and in male cases compared with male controls (RME = 5.48, SE = 0.82, P < 0.001). Similar pattern of expression was detected between total cases and total controls. PVT1 was up-regulated in CIDP cases compared with controls (RME = 3.04, SE = 0.51, P < 0.001) and in both male and female CIDP cases compared with sex-matched controls. Similarly, PVT1 was up-regulated in GBS cases compared with controls (RME = 2.99, SE = 0.55, P vale < 0.001) and in total patients compared with total controls (RME = 3.02, SE = 0.43, P < 0.001). Expression levels of DSCAM-AS1 and SPRY4-IT1 were higher in CIDP and GBS cases compared with healthy subjects and in both sexes compared with gender-matched healthy persons. Although LINC-ROR was up-regulated in total CIDP and total GBS cases compared with controls, in sex-based comparisons, it was only up-regulated in male CIDP cases compared with male controls (RME = 3.06, P = 0.03). Finally, expression of MEG3 was up-regulated in all subgroups of patients versus controls except for male GBS controls. SPRY4-IT could differentiate CIDP cases from controls with AUC = 0.84, sensitivity = 0.63 and specificity = 0.97. AUC values of DSCAM-AS1, MEG3, HULC, PVT1 and LINC-ROR were 0.80, 0.75, 0.74, 0.73 and 0.72, respectively. In differentiation between GBS cases and controls, SPRY4-IT and DSCAM-AS1 has the AUC value of 0.8. None of lncRNAs could appropriately differentiate between CIDP and GBS cases. Combination of all lncRNAs could not significantly enhance the diagnostic power. Taken together, these lncRNAs might be involved in the development of CIDP or GBS.
CancerNature.com

CREB signaling activity correlates with differentiation and survival in medulloblastoma

While there has been significant progress in the molecular characterization of the childhood brain cancer medulloblastoma, the tumor proteome remains less explored. However, it is important to obtain a complete understanding of medulloblastoma protein biology, since interactions between proteins represent potential new drug targets. Using previously generated phosphoprotein signaling-profiles of a large cohort of primary medulloblastoma, we discovered that phosphorylation of transcription factor CREB strongly correlates with medulloblastoma survival and associates with a differentiation phenotype. We further found that during normal cerebellar development, phosphorylated CREB was selectively expressed in differentiating cerebellar granule neuron progenitor (CGNP) cells. In line, we observed increased differentiation in CGNPs treated with Forskolin, Bmp6 and Bmp12 (Gdf7), which induce CREB phosphorylation. Lastly, we demonstrated that inducing CREB activation via PKA-mediated CREB signaling, but not Bmp/MEK/ERK mediated signalling, enhances medulloblastoma cell sensitivity to chemotherapy.
ComputersNature.com

Quantum-enhanced analysis of discrete stochastic processes

Discrete stochastic processes (DSP) are instrumental for modeling the dynamics of probabilistic systems and have a wide spectrum of applications in science and engineering. DSPs are usually analyzed via Monte-Carlo methods since the number of realizations increases exponentially with the number of time steps, and importance sampling is often required to reduce the variance. We propose a quantum algorithm for calculating the characteristic function of a DSP, which completely defines its probability distribution, using the number of quantum circuit elements that grows only linearly with the number of time steps. The quantum algorithm reduces the Monte-Carlo sampling to a Bernoulli trial while taking all stochastic trajectories into account. This approach guarantees the optimal variance without the need for importance sampling. The algorithm can be further furnished with the quantum amplitude estimation algorithm to provide quadratic speed-up in sampling. The Fourier approximation can be used to estimate an expectation value of any integrable function of the random variable. Applications in finance and correlated random walks are presented. Proof-of-principle experiments are performed using the IBM quantum cloud platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy