Real estate icon Diane Ramirez has been named the chief strategy officer for Berkshire Hathaway New York Properties, the company announced earlier this week. “Berkshire Hathaway is a brand that I’ve admired for so long, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Ramirez said in a statement. “Over the years, I’ve loved being able to successfully grow brands. I’m a proven entity in terms of being able to develop and nurture a company at its roots and turn it into a full-fledged force, and I very much look forward to doing so for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in New York and beyond.”