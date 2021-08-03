USCIS Announces More Lenient Naturalization Policy For Residents Mistakenly Registered To Vote

Rules for determining residence for voting purposes:. C.R.S. 1-2-102 (1) (a) The residence of a person is the principal or primary home or place of abode of a person. A principal or primary home or place of abode is that hone or place in which a person’s habitation if fixed and to which that person, whenever absent has the present intention of returning after a departure or absence, regardless of the duration of the absence. You must have a residential address to register to vote. Once you establish a residence, it exists until you establish a new residence elsewhere and notify the election division of that change.