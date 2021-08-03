USCIS Announces More Lenient Naturalization Policy For Residents Mistakenly Registered To Vote
Under U.S. regulations, only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote and voter registration is legally limited only to those who are either born in the U.S. or naturalized. As part of the citizenship process to become a U.S. citizen, residents who are applying for naturalization must confirm that they never registered to vote, in order to meet the good moral character (GMC) requirement for citizenship.www.caribbeannationalweekly.com
