The student debt repayment strategies you can rely on, and how to execute them now, no matter your loan amount. Student loans in the United States totaled $1.73 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, and student debt repayment can be a huge burden on graduates just entering the workforce. (And even those who have been working for years!) If you haven’t landed job since graduating, the good news is that you can apply for a deferment for a year, and you won’t accrue additional interest charges during that time. When you’re new to the workforce and earning very little, you can also apply for an income-based repayment plan, which takes your income into account to determine monthly payments. But for those without those options, there’s still hope.