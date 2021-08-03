Cancel
Spokane, WA

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers hosts town halls around Eastern Washington

By Mia Hunt
KREM2
KREM2
 2 days ago

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers will hold 'Conversations with Cathy' town halls in eastern Washington.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the congresswoman hosted an in-person town hall.

The first town hall was held on Monday in Spokane at the Convention Center and several hundred people were in attendance. One of the largest branching topics Monday night was COVID-19 and the idea of vaccine mandates. McMorris-Rodgers' also fielded concerns about holding big tech companies accountable, specifically social media companies like Facebook or Twitter, which have flagged or removed posts as misinformation. It is a subject she herself championed as a priority moving forward.

"This is a part of bringing a community together, and it doesn't mean that we're going to agree on every issue, but being able to talk about these issues, to learn from one another, ask questions," McMorris Rodgers said. "I think that's part of living in a community."

The most vocal reactions came from the discussion of January's Capitol Insurrection and the 2020 election.

The next two town halls are on Tuesday. One event on Tuesday will be held at the Northern Inn in Republic at 10 a.m. and the other will be at the Stevens County Ambulance Training Center in Colville at 3 p.m.

Space is limited and the events are first come, first serve.

