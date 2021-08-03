Cancel
Dixie Fire Causes New Evacuation Orders

ksro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew evacuation orders are being issued, as the Dixie Fire picks up steam. Cal Fire officials said yesterday (Monday) that fire behavior is expected to increase due to dry conditions, with fire analysts agreeing there’s potential for strong winds of up to 35-miles per hour over the flames. As of Monday evening, the Dixie Fire burning above the Cresta Damn, near Feather River Canyon, has torched just less than 250-thousand acres and is 35% contained. Plumas County authorities are now calling for residents to evacuate from Greenville, Crescent Mills and Canyon Dam south. Anyone leaving the area should do so South toward the town of Quincy.

www.ksro.com

