Dixie Fire Causes New Evacuation Orders

​The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office issued the following Dixie Fire update about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. ​“As of this moment, the Dixie fire has not burned into Lassen County. We are currently working with Plumas County to assist with the mandatory evacuation orders there. We understand the public’s need for information and their desire to protect themselves, their families and their livestock. We will maintain communication with our local community regarding the status of evacuations in Lassen County and will make timely notifications when that status changes through a variety of media outlets, the CodeRed emergency alert system and through reverse 911 calls and text. In addition, deputies will make notifications door to door.