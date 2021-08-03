Back to School Dorm Décor

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s a whole new school year. Do your kids have the “write stuff” to make it a great one? It’s time to stock up on all of the back-to-school essentials, and a brand new pencil case is just what they need to start the school year off right. It keeps them organized, and keeps all of their writing supplies in tip top shape. Snap, zipper, or roll-up tidy, these cases will keep everything in place and easy to find. Say goodbye to dried up markers, busted pencil tips and exploding pens!