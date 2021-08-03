Vans x Octopus Collection

On July 15, Lack of Color, the sustainable hat brand created by two young millennial founders, Tess Corvaia and Robert Tilbury, launched their very first collaboration with it-girl Devon Lee Carlson for an intimate lunch in LA. The team said on this launch, “Ask us who our ultimate girl crush is, and we’ll answer with Devon Lee Carlson, each and every time. Whether it’s her carefree attitude or the endless good vibes she shares with her community – we couldn’t heart Devon more. That’s why we’re so excited to announce the launch of a very special collaboration – Lack of Color x Devon Lee Carlson.” Guests included Maddie Ziegler, Cierra Rameriez, Salem Mitchell, Anna Ballins, Bianca Finch, and more. Guests enjoyed a sunny lunch and airbrush temporary tattoos, embroidery on their hats, and custom crafts for their hat boxes.