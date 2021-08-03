Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Vans x Octopus Collection

carvemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, is excited to announce our first footwear and apparel collaboration with Octopus, a surf brand known for its core surf sensibility mixed with elevated, minimalist aesthetics. A surfer-owned-and-run company with no big investors, no one to answer to, and no rules...

www.carvemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Vans X Octopus Collection#Ultrarange#Ultracush#Decon Sf#Sidestripe#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Designers & CollectionsMySanAntonio

HAUS OF JR x SPACE JAM 2 official collection available now

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. HAUS OF JR LAUNCHES SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION. The collaboration is added to the brand’s long roster of exclusive capsules and merch, ranging from Disney’s film The Incredibles to Nickelodeon’s television series Paw Patrol – all of which have been because of and for the brand’s founders’ own kids.
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

Montblanc x Maison Kitsune Capsule Collection Brings Paris to the World

As the world comes out of the Covid pandemic and starts opening up again for business, more events from the pre-restricted world will start happening as well, especially in the fashion industry. Montblanc’s CEO Nicolas Baretzki recently hosted an event held at LouLou restaurant in the Tuileries where he revealed that Hamburg-based luxury brand would be partnering with Japanese brand Maison Kitsune.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Fred Perry x Casely-Hayford Reunite for a Second Collection

Fred Perry and Casely-Hayford have teamed up again for another collection that is built on storytelling. “I am creating something new from something old, celebrating cherished garments that are passed down and their cultural relevance through the generations,” said Charlie Casely-Hayford in a press release. Casely-Hayford has been informed by...
Lifestylehomecrux.com

Bugatti x Buben&Zorweg Exclusive Watch Case, Winder Collection

Watches are for people on the run and the road. Keeping this statement in mind the automobile giant Bugatti has partnered with another corporate colossus Buben&Zorweg. Both corporate titans are well-renowned for their extremely high standard and no-nonsense approach when it comes to designing and picture-perfect craftsmanship. Partnered to perfection,...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Civilist And Vans Go “Back To The Roots” With New Sk8-Low Collection

Berlin’s Civilist and California’s Vans are no strangers to collaborative projects that celebrate skateboarding and the spaces that’ve allowed the sport to grow. For their latest joint-effort, both brands have joined forces to deliver three colorways of the Sk8-Low. With the help of Carsten Fock, renowned for his fashion, pop...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Studio Nicholson x Sunspel Collab Collection Lookbook

Editor's Notes: Studio Nicholson and Sunspel are too refined to acknowledge crude acronyms like K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple, Stupid) — they probably have a much more loquacious, elegant aphorism at hand when someone asks about their perfectly understated apparel. Six of one, half a dozen of another. At the end of the day, both brands epitomize the less is more ethos, making them the ideal collaborative partners.
Shoppingthekingdominsider.com

Check Out the Disney Mickey & Friends x Pura Vida Collection!

Hot dog Insiders! A new Disney Mickey and Friends x Pura Vida Collection is here and we could not be more charmed by it. All the jewelry is so simple, yet so charming and every piece would be a great addition to any outfit!. If you’re not familiar with Pura...
Makeupenergy941.com

Megan x Revlon Dropped “Hot Girl Sunset” Makeup Collection

Megan Thee Stallion and Revlon are teaming up to give fans what they have long anticipated-a makeup line. Megan has been Revlon’s brand ambassador since August 2020 and has taken to social media to give makeup tutorials to her fans. Now fans can get ready for the release of the...
Designers & Collectionslaguestlist.com

Lack of Color x Devon Lee Carlson Celebrate Capsule Collection Launch

On July 15, Lack of Color, the sustainable hat brand created by two young millennial founders, Tess Corvaia and Robert Tilbury, launched their very first collaboration with it-girl Devon Lee Carlson for an intimate lunch in LA. The team said on this launch, “Ask us who our ultimate girl crush is, and we’ll answer with Devon Lee Carlson, each and every time. Whether it’s her carefree attitude or the endless good vibes she shares with her community – we couldn’t heart Devon more. That’s why we’re so excited to announce the launch of a very special collaboration – Lack of Color x Devon Lee Carlson.” Guests included Maddie Ziegler, Cierra Rameriez, Salem Mitchell, Anna Ballins, Bianca Finch, and more. Guests enjoyed a sunny lunch and airbrush temporary tattoos, embroidery on their hats, and custom crafts for their hat boxes.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Civilist x Carsten Fock x Vans Sk8-Low Release Date Info Buy

Buy: Civilist's web store from July 29; available in-store one day earlier. The black and navy shoes will hit international Vans stockists on July 30. Editor's Notes: When Berlin-based Civilist works on a collaborative sneaker, the result has to be skateable. Vans' grippy Sk8-Low is a perfect fit for the skatewear store, a natural follow-up to the Authentic Pro it dropped a few years ago. It's also a more adventurous angle for the retailer, taking cues from nature for an especially artsy sneaker.
Designers & Collectionshighdesertdaily.com

A Collaboration 65 Million Years in the Making…the Reebok x Jurassic Park Full-Family Footwear & Apparel Collection is Revealed

(Victor Valley)– After teasing the news last month, Reebok in partnership with Universal Brand Development, officially unveils the Reebok x Jurassic Park full-family footwear and apparel collection. The first-ever product line celebrates the legendary history of Jurassic Park and reimagines some of Reebok’s most well-known sneakers through the lens of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s iconic 1993 film.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Reebok x Jurassic Park Collection Launches Tomorrow

Reebok has already delivered a Morphinominal Power Rangers sneaker collection, and now they've got their sights set on another mega-franchise in Jurassic Park. As you'll see in the gallery below, the Reebok x Jurassic Park collection includes something for every fan. The collection celebrates the history of Jurassic Park and features some of Reebok's most popular designs reimagined for the franchise. What's more, your first chance to grab them is happening tomorrow, July 30th. Let's start with a breakdown of the collection:
CarsHighsnobiety

C2H4 x Vans "The Imagination of Future" Pt. 2: Images & Info

What We’re Saying: C2H4's futuristic aesthetic is on full display in its new collaboration with Vans. A followup to the Los Angeles label's initial "The Imagination of Future" drop from earlier in the year, part two once again showcases the Old Skool, Era, and Mountain Edition in upgraded materials and color executions.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Take a Full Look at the Travis Scott x fragment x Jordan Brand Apparel Collection

Following an exclusive release of the Travis Scott x fragment design x Air Jordan 1 Highs, Jordan Brand is now readying an accompanying apparel collection. Building on the tones found on the sneaker, the range features a hoodie, T-shirt and shorts. Aside from Cactus Jack and fragment branding, the apparel is marked with graphics that celebrate Michael Jordan. The heavyweight French Terry hoodie, short-sleeve T-shirt and heavyweight French Terry shorts all feature overlapping puff print branding and woven labels marking the collaboration.
Retailhypebeast.com

Vans Taps Tyson Peterson for "The Wayvee Collection

Vans‘ very own professional skateboarder, Tyson Peterson, has lent his creative talents to designing “The Wayvee” collection. The collaborative offering consists of an all-new skate silhouette aptly called The Wayvee that features a low-top sneaker designed to elevate skate performance. The shoe features an intricate composition as its wrapped in an all-black palette with hits of red, yellow and green.
Apparelmanofmany.com

These $259 Handcrafted Loafers Are Your Gateway to the Post Sneaker World

We hear everyone talking about it, but what does it mean to truly immerse yourself into the post sneaker world? A space filled with overly expensive, underperforming footwear that makes your heels blister and the balls of your feet cringe. Where do these names even come from – Blackstock & Weber, Vinny’s, Sebago, GH Bass & Co, Toga Virilis and Tods? Where is Nike, Jordan and New Balance?! Why do loafers and leather boots look so appealing?! Well, my friend, you’ve entered a higher level of existence – this is the post sneaker world – and you and your wallet are just living in it.
ApparelHighsnobiety

FDMTL x Vault by Vans Collection: Official Images & Release Info

Model: OG Authentic LX, OG Sk8-Hi LX, and OG Slip-On LX. What We’re Saying: FDMTL is once again lending its denim expertise to Vans for a collaboration that spotlights a trio of OG favorites. Arriving in just a matter of days, we find the Authentic, Sk8-Hi, and Slip-On silhouettes crafted from distressed indigo fabric courtesy of the Japanese denimwear brand.
Posted by
WWD

Logan Hollowell Launches Customizable Bridal Jewelry Line

Click here to read the full article. Logan Hollowell’s eponymous Los Angeles-based fine jewelry label launched its first bridal and engagement collection this week, with model Jasmine Tookes tapped as campaign face. “She is just pure Goddess energy,” the founder and designer spoke of Tookes said. “She’s a girl’s girl — women like us want to support female brands and empower each other.”More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 Regarding the ceremonial line, Hollowell mentioned that while she had been designing custom engagement rings since her label’s inception, the brand “really got serious about it [designing a full line]”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy