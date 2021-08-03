Cancel
Agriculture

USDA To Invest Millions To Help The Klamath River Basin

pnwag.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the USDA announced plans to invest $15 million for a new drought pilot to help farmers and growers impacted by worsening drought conditions in the Klamath River Basin. The Department said the funds will help producers in both Oregon and California. Mondays announcement come just a day before Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack is scheduled to visit the area to discuss drought and wildfire resiliency with Governor Kate Brown.

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

