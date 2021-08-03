USDA To Invest Millions To Help The Klamath River Basin

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 – Press Releae: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced today an investment of $69 million to address. critical food and nutrition security needs of low-income communities enduring the pandemic, enhance the resilience of food and healthcare systems impacted by the pandemic, and maximize funds reaching participants. This is one of several key steps that USDA is taking to ensure access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, so every American has a chance to live a productive life and reach their full potential.